21 THINGS TO DO BEFORE 21

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a spring chicken, the halfway point to 21 is slowly creeping up. These next six months, I am looking to grow in every facet of my life. Here are some items I will be checking off before I blow out the candles in May!

. Run a 10k As we know, I started to get back into running earlier this semester. I want to run a half-marathon this summer, but until then, a 10k will do. . Take a pottery class I took ceramics every year in high school, and it’s a hobby I miss dearly! . Attend live theater Nothing beats a good show. Photo by Kyle Head from Unsplash . 24 Hours without my phone I know this seems silly, but it really is that damn phone. . Speak Kinder This is something I have been trying to practice more recently, as I have realized how negative self-talk has been impacting me daily… still working on it. . Reach out to an old friend It is good to check in on the people who have made you, you. . Apply to Survivor, again Fourth time’s the charm, right? . Travel to a new country This is a lay-up as I am studying abroad in the Spring. Coming for you, London! Unsplash; Eva Darron . Sign up for a 200-hour yoga teacher training I have been saying that I am going to do this for two years. I need to bite the bullet! . Pick up French again My “struggle class” since the 6th grade, but I want to learn the language nonetheless. . Make a new friend That’s what life is all about, right? Paramount Pictures . Get a tattoo Mom, if you’re seeing this, look away! . Learn to cook a new meal In my college apartment, I rotate the same few staple meals. Drop me some yummy recipes! . Cut Bangs I have been contemplating curtain bangs for a while now. I think it could be a cool look. . Hike a new trail So much to see, such little time! Photo by Tim Mossholder from Unsplash . Split the G in Ireland I will gladly consume gluten to get in touch with my ancestors in this manner. . Talk to more strangers Small talk leads to big things. . Journal consistently I have had a journal yearly since I was 8, but I am better in some years than others at making it a habit. Photo by STIL from Unsplash . Say yes So often, I am confined to my comfort zone. The best things happen when I leave it! . Perfect my crow pose This year, I was able to accomplish my handstand, headstand, and flying frog in yoga. Crow pose has positioned itself to be my yoga enemy. . Speak up I am a middle child: diplomatic and a mediator by nature. The older I get, the more I see the value in speaking my mind.

Though this may all sound optimistic, I am choosing the mantra, if I can believe it, I can achieve it!

What are some ways you plan to transform these next 6 months?

