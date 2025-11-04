Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
BU | Career > Her20s

21 THINGS TO DO BEFORE 21

Lily Alvino Student Contributor, Boston University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a spring chicken, the halfway point to 21 is slowly creeping up. These next six months, I am looking to grow in every facet of my life. Here are some items I will be checking off before I blow out the candles in May! 

. Run a 10k

 As we know, I started to get back into running earlier this semester. I want to run a half-marathon this summer, but until then, a 10k will do.

. Take a pottery class

I took ceramics every year in high school, and it’s a hobby I miss dearly!

. Attend live theater

Nothing beats a good show. 

. 24 Hours without my phone

I know this seems silly, but it really is that damn phone. 

. Speak Kinder

This is something I have been trying to practice more recently, as I have realized how negative self-talk has been impacting me daily… still working on it.

. Reach out to an old friend

It is good to check in on the people who have made you, you. 

. Apply to Survivor, again

Fourth time’s the charm, right?

. Travel to a new country

This is a lay-up as I am studying abroad in the Spring. Coming for you, London!

. Sign up for a 200-hour yoga teacher training

I have been saying that I am going to do this for two years. I need to bite the bullet!

. Pick up French again

My “struggle class” since the 6th grade, but I want to learn the language nonetheless.

. Make a new friend

That’s what life is all about, right?

. Get a tattoo

Mom, if you’re seeing this, look away!

. Learn to cook a new meal

In my college apartment, I rotate the same few staple meals. Drop me some yummy recipes!

. Cut Bangs

I have been contemplating curtain bangs for a while now. I think it could be a cool look.

. Hike a new trail

So much to see, such little time!

. Split the G in Ireland

I will gladly consume gluten to get in touch with my ancestors in this manner.

. Talk to more strangers

Small talk leads to big things.

. Journal consistently

I have had a journal yearly since I was 8, but I am better in some years than others at making it a habit.

. Say yes

So often, I am confined to my comfort zone. The best things happen when I leave it!

. Perfect my crow pose

This year, I was able to accomplish my handstand, headstand, and flying frog in yoga. Crow pose has positioned itself to be my yoga enemy.

. Speak up

I am a middle child: diplomatic and a mediator by nature. The older I get, the more I see the value in speaking my mind.

Though this may all sound optimistic, I am choosing the mantra, if I can believe it, I can achieve it!

What are some ways you plan to transform these next 6 months?

Lily Alvino is a part of the editorial team at Her Campus Boston University where she write weekly articles. Lily is a junior studying Political Science with a minor in Public Health. During her free time, you can find her at hot yoga, going for walks, swimming, painting pottery or with her nose in a book! For any inquiries, please reach out to her: www.linkedin.com/in/lilyalvino