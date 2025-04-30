The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a kid, I was fortunate enough to grow up in both the U.S. and the Philippines. And as much as I love living in the states, there are so many things about the Philippines that I miss. Every year, there is always something new at home, something that is always changing in the Philippines.

But even when some things stay the same at home, it doesn’t get boring. Whether it’s visiting the same places numerous times, there is always more to discover! Here are some of the ten things I miss about the Philippines.

My Family

Although my parents live here in America with me, I haven’t seen my grandfather—Papa Pete—my grandmothers, who I call Mamin and Lola Tori, my aunts/Tita’s and uncles/Tito’s, and my younger cousins in almost 9 months. I miss them very much. My favorite memories are those of my cousins and me gathering at my grandfather’s house, especially when my grandmother, my Mama Nora, was still alive. Regardless if she knew you or not, everyone was always welcome at their house and she made sure you ate before leaving, plus more for the road. Despite continuing her actions, it doesn’t feel the same as it used to and I miss her very much.

Manzanitas

Manzanitas are a small round fruit that is reddish-green and almost resembles a slightly bigger red currant. These fruits used to grow abundantly outside my grandfather’s house. A vivid memory of my childhood picking them right off the tree with my parents and putting them in a small container for me to snack on. However, as the years went on, I have not been able to see or eat them since I was young. After years of looking for them, I have not encountered them since.

kwek kwek

A popular street food in the Philippines, kwek kwek are quail eggs that are coated in an orange batter and skewered. I personally think they’re best homemade as you can serve them with your own sauce. I miss this particular food because I wasn’t allowed to have them when I was younger. The bite-size egg is perfect for a quick merienda/snack in the afternoons or after a long day.

Fresh Buko juice

Buko Juice, or in English, coconut juice is one of my favorite tastes in the Philippines. Coconut water is refreshing as is. However, drinking the juice straight from the fruit is a different experience as it’s light and mildly sweet and you can eat the fruit right after. Many vendors and markets in the Philippines offer fresh coconuts where they can cut it open for you to drink, or you can buy the fruit itself and open it at your own home. Other places where you can find fresh coconuts are in areas close to businesses or government offices. Photo by Leah Kelley from Pexels

The sounds

Who needs an alarm clock when you live in a city? Whether it’s the sound of a rooster waking you up, dogs barking, or the sound of cars, motorcycles, and tricycles at 5 a.m., it is sure to wake you up to remind you of another new day. Although it may seem inconvenient for a lot of people, I find it to be very nostalgic as it reminds me to get ready for my internship so that I won’t be late. It’s also the perfect time to see the beautiful sunrise when it’s not raining and watch people hustle and bustle. At times, you will even hear someone yell “taho” in the early morning which is a popular dessert in the Philippines sold in the mornings made with soft tofu, sago, and arnibal syrup.

The sunsets

Whenever it is sunny, you will always see vibrant sunsets that mirror napalm skies like staring at fire in the sky. I always love being able to see it when I’m out on the balcony and people-watching while my family prepares for dinner. Photo by Douglas Bagg from Unsplash

24-hour food

In the Philippines, some places like Jollibee, Chowking, and some McDonald’s are open for 24 hours each day. Although they’re fast food places, there are times when you’re coming back from a road trip at 1 a.m. and you’ve been on the road for hours and need something to eat. While many restaurants and businesses close at 10 p.m., some will stay open. A few years ago, when I was coming from Pangasinan back to Cagayan Valley, it was convenient to eat hot soup at Chowking when it was almost 2 a.m. before heading back to the house!

fiestas and festivals

In Region 2, we have Cagayan Day starting in June with a month-long of festivities to celebrate the region. There are local delicacies and goods made from different regions and provinces that are open late in the afternoon until midnight. There, you can find pottery, art pieces, furniture, and so much more. Schools from the different provinces also compete in talent shows and battles of the bands. The final day is usually June 29 where they have the final celebration finishing the night off with fireworks to commemorate over 400 years since the region was established. In my city of Tuguegarao, another festival is held usually around mid-August called the “afi festival” (fire festival in English) in which people perform with actual fire. Very similar to the region-wide festival, this one is held for a week-long celebration to showcase and preserve local traditions.

connecting with nature

The city can get overwhelming, but in the Philippines, it is very easy to still be able to connect with nature. For example, if you’re in Manila and want to see a volcano, you can easily go to Tagaytay to see the Taal Volcano which only takes a little over an hour to two hours (depending on traffic), but the trip is worth taking. It is important to check if there is volcanic activity present as it is a very active volcano. When leaving the Philippines in August of last year, I was looking out the airport window noticing how hazy the air was. Turns out, it was due to the Taal volcano. Liger Pham / Pexels

the beaches