Listening to Your Body in a Hustle Culture

Jennifer Silva Student Contributor, Bryant University
In the midst of cold winter days, long classes, and shorter sunsets, life can catch up to you—and before you know it, your body is screaming for a rest day. Still, many of us ignore it. We grab another coffee, push through exhaustion, and promise ourselves we’ll slow down later…

Hustle culture has convinced us that being busy equals being successful. Especially as girls, we’re praised for doing it all without complaint. But constant fatigue, headaches, anxiety, and burnout aren’t signs of dedication—they’re signals our bodies are asking us to pause.

Listening to your body doesn’t mean losing motivation or giving up on your goals. It means choosing care alongside ambition. That might look like prioritizing sleep, taking a rest day, or saying no to plans without guilt. These moments of rest aren’t setbacks; they’re essential to staying grounded and healthy!

Winter can amplify fatigue, with shorter days and heavier schedules taking a toll on energy and mood. Adjusting your expectations during this season isn’t weakness—it’s self-awareness.

In a culture that glorifies constant busyness, slowing down is a quiet form of strength. Listening to your body allows you to move through life with intention, balance, and compassion—for yourself and your well-being :)

Jennifer Silva

Bryant '28

Hi! I'm a sophomore at Byrant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island. I'm majoring in Marketing with a double minor in Psychology and Mommunications. This academic path has allowed me to better understand consumer behavior, effective team work and messaging, and psychological factors that all influence decision-making and creativity in a professional setting.

Outside the classroom, I enjoy being very involved within my college campus, holding various positions within my sorority (Tri Sigma). i decided to alos join Her Campus because I wanted to expand my leadership skills and be more exposed to those roles while also gaining valuable experiences along the way. I'm now also serving as VP of Her Campus, which will allow me to grow my confidence, strengthen my voice, and contribute creatively while empowering others around me.

I also work with sports teams, currently with the Women's Tennis Team, as a photographer, generating content for their social media accounts. I volunteer my time, creativity, and growing experience in hopes to strengthen my leadership, positively contribute to my community, and work on professionalism in a college campus setting!