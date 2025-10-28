Easy Ways to Romanticize Winter at Bryant University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bryant chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest, winter at Bryant hits hard. Between freezing walks to class, early sunsets, and chapped lips, the season can be rough. But with the right mindset (and cozy essentials), you can turn it into your season of comfort and maybe a favorite.

Winter Must-Haves:

Oversized hoodies or crewnecks



Thermal leggings and long-sleeves



A long puffer or sherpa jacket



Knit scarves, beanies, and gloves (I recommend Carhart for staying warm)



Waterproof boots or Uggs for snowy sidewalks



A heated blanket



Cozy lighting such as christmas lights



Travel sized Aquaphor to put in backpack for on-the-go



Lamp candle warmer

Winter pro tips:

Keep an extra pair of socks in your backpack! (The snowy slush puddles always win.)

If you have a car on campus, keep a shovel in your trunk!

Mental Health Tips For Darker Months:

The short days and long nights can make winter feel heavier, so it’s important to take care of both your body and your mind.

Limit screen time before bed. It helps your sleep schedule stay on track, and your mind feels calmer.

Stick to a routine. Keeping consistent sleep and study habits helps you feel more grounded when the days start to blur together.

Make time for friends to keep from being isolated. (such as Dancing With The Stars on Tuesdays)