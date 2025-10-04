Your Sign to Visit Bristol, RI ASAP: Scenes & Eats

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a native Minnesotan, I am a lake lover. For those who are less familiar, Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and according to a 2019 MPR report, it actually happens to have over 11,000. When I’m at home, I love walking around the lakes in the city and find it very restorative. Sometimes I’ll walk solo or catch up with a friend from college on the phone. While at Brown, I miss my lakeside strolls and being able to walk and talk outside.

I recently did some research on best places to walk near natural bodies of water and Colt State Park (near downtown Bristol) emerged as a leading spot in Rhode Island.

Without traffic, it’s around a 25-30 minute drive from campus, and trust me, it is worth it. It is an incredibly scenic route and an even more scenic destination.

The park features the Colt State Loop which is a brisk 5.3 mi pathway that is oceanside for parts of the way. The shoreline overlooks Narragansett Bay, which is a hallmark of Rhode Island. For bikers, the trail also intersects with the East Bay Bike Path that spans all the way to Providence.

And, once you’ve concluded your outdoor adventure, you’re a short 10 minute drive from downtown Bristol, which is home to America’s Oldest Continuous Fourth of July Celebration. The downtown area is incredibly quaint – a quintessential New England town.

When I visited last, I dined with friends at Bristol Oyster Bar which was delicious and had a $20 NY Sirloin that is a hearty portion for the price. Pro tip: get an outdoor reservation for sunset. And, top off the evening with some ice cream from Gray’s Ice Cream.

If you’re still craving time outdoors after your perfect day in Bristol, look no further–there’s plenty to do around Providence too!