Your Labor Day Weekend Reset: 4 Ways to Prepare for the Semester at Brown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Labor Day Weekend approaches and the first day of classes trails soon after, the three-day weekend offers a chance to reset and prepare for the upcoming semester. Whether you’re hoping to refine your morning routine as an upperclassman or increase your productivity when transitioning to college life, here are four simple ways to plan for your most fulfilling semester yet on College Hill.

Calendaring

To some, the verb of calendar might seem dreadful. However, I find that reading through my syllabi and establishing some sense of my week-by-week schedules is comforting and helps me hone my course selection during reading period. You can easily personalize this process for your organizational preferences. I used to rely heavily on a written planner, capturing all my tasks in a new Sugar Paper academic planner. Now, alternatively, I am a Google Calendar devotee. I leverage their interface with Zoom, tasks feature, and shared calendars to maintain a semblance of organization amidst a busy time of transition and a mix of coursework and social life. Once I’ve entered all my assignments, midterms, and finals into my calendar, I feel much more at ease for the beginning of classes and am able to visualize all aspects of my college life in clear time slots.

Pro tip: color coordinate your appointments in your favorite scheme.

Decorate with Positive Affirmations

With some extra holiday time, you can consider different motivating quotes or adages that will help ground you in your goals throughout the semester. Pinterest has many inspiring ones or if you’re feeling creative, you can create your own on Canva. Once printed, find frequent touch points, whether that be in your desk drawer, closet, bathroom mirror, or screensaver to keep them top of mind in the coming weeks.

Add One New Habit

The start of a new semester is a perfect time to reflect on previous ones and locate a new habit to attempt to incorporate. For example, you might consider refraining from phone use within 30 minutes of waking up, spending more time outside, going to bed earlier, or reading more books for pleasure. Whatever you decide to do, find friends who can help hold you accountable. Perhaps plan some mini-treat or celebration at the end of the semester if you are all able to successfully integrate your new habit.

Unsubscribe

Cleaning your inbox for the semester ahead will not only declutter your email but also help you stay more on top of relevant messages throughout the semester. Take advantage of an extra day off to finally click “unsubscribe” from your favorite middle school stores that *still* seem to be in frequent contact with you.