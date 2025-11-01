Your Guide to Thanksgiving Fashion for Every Occasion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloween festivities quell, my mind naturally turns to the upcoming holiday: Thanksgiving. I personally love Thanksgiving for all it represents – spending time with loved ones and expressing gratitude. And, for me, Thanksgiving is the foyer into the winter holiday season, which I look forward to all year long.

This year, I have been seeing compilations of curated outfit itineraries for all the events taking place during the week of Thanksgiving, and I have thoughts to share! Read on for five pillars of Thanksgiving style which each merit their own aesthetic in 2025.

1. Friendsgiving:

A slightly less formal version of your Thanksgiving meal, but equal parts festive. Insert cozy textures, suede, or maybe some sparkle. Let this serve as the appetizer for the week.

2. Wednesday Night Out:

A perfect excuse to revisit with hometown friends and relive high school memories.

3. Turkey Trot (or for me, Corepower Yoga Sculpt):

The necessary work out to balance the week of enjoyment and indulgence.

Look no further than Alo Yoga for the perfect set to run or hit the yoga studio in. My personal favorites include the 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging that matches perfectly with the Airbrush Real Bra Tank.

4. Thanksgiving Day Parade:

My personal favorite family tradition, and a PERFECT excuse to wear matching pajamas.

Pajama Style One: For those celebrating in wintery conditions, I love the Brannon Bear ones!

Pajama Style Two: For those on the warmer side of things.

5. Thanksgiving Meal:

A very appropriate time to channel your Gossip Girl Thanksgiving-inspired style.