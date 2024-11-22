What Makes A “Gossip Girl” Thanksgiving So Special Anyway?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gossip Girl is my all-time favorite TV show, and if you’re an avid watcher, you know all about the infamous Thanksgiving episodes. One word: chaos. If you’re looking for something to do this Thanksgiving break, start this series or restart this series so you can experience these episodes yourself. Gossip Girl Thanksgivings depict the stressors of merging two families together, trying to start your own traditions, and having no way to escape your dirtiest secrets at the dinner table.

In season one, Blair is over the moon for her dad to return from France. It’s their tradition. Serena is in the doghouse with her bestie Blair for shaming her about her romantic choices, so her entire family is uninvited from the Waldorf’s. But don’t worry, Dan is to the rescue, saving Serena and giving her and her family a place to stay amid his parents’ reconciliation of trying not to become divorcees. Let’s remember Serena’s mother and Dan’s father’s history: like mother like daughter, and like father like son. This is all very disastrous, right? It gets worse. Blair’s dad can’t make it back to NYC after all, and this propels Blair into an eating disorder relapse. The light at the end of the tunnel is that Serena drops everything to be with her. Unlike the filthy rich, Rufus, Dan, and Jenny spend their time more subtly playing football outside in the crisp air. You can spend the holidays with your bestie or enjoy a game of yard football with your family. The moral of this story is to cherish your friendships and your family because they’re all you have when everything comes crashing down.

Well, if you think this show sounds like a load of drama, you’re in for a treat because season two’s Thanksgiving calls for emancipation, and Jenny runs away from home. Lilly and Bart get into it over the files he has on her children, which leads her back to the same house she was at last year, Rufus’. Nate’s dad has fled the country on criminal charges but returns only to convince Nate to leave with him, yet Nate makes him turn himself in. Happy holidays from prison, Mr. Archibald. Blair is furious with her mother for hiding her engagement. Yet the most memorable part is that Blair got to make her pies with her dad, go ice skating, and share her childhood memories again this year. You should do the same! Revisit your best childhood Thanksgiving memories!

Season three is nothing short of amazing. This is one of the most infamous episodes with Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say.” Serena is having an affair with a married politician who just so happens to be Nate’s cousin, who just so happens to be her best friend’s ex, and she just so happens to have a romantic affair with them while her best friend is dating him. When Nate finally confesses his feelings, she leaves with the dark horse instead of the knight in shining armor. Blair reveals that Eric sabotaged Jenny’s cotillion, and Rufus learns Lilly has been hiding her health from him. Dan and Vanessa are on bad terms. Blair thinks her mother is pregnant, but SURPRISE, it’s Dorota, the maid. Dorota is having a baby! Maybe for one of you, you’ll get your own version of good news this Thanksgiving!

Season four was time for a change. Blair goes out of the country this time, but Serena is missing. nobody cares since they’re infuriated with her anyway. When she is discovered, they think she has a problem and needs to be admitted. It turns out that she was part of Juliet’s revenge plan. It’s not the most thrilling episode, but it’s Gossip Girl, so we ride at dawn!

Ah, season six. Let’s just say Chuck and Blair team up to prove Chuck’s father murdered someone! Happy Holidays!

Until next time,

XoXo, Jenna.