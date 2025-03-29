Why You Need to Try Traveling With New People Instead of Close Friends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The idea of traveling with new people can be daunting. When planning a trip, most people default to inviting their closest friends, seeking comfort in familiarity. I used to think the same way until my five-day trip to Barcelona completely changed my perspective.

It started with a dinner meeting. My two close friends and I were about to embark on a trip with six people completely unknown to me—mutual friends of one of my friends, but still strangers. After that initial meeting planning our itinerary, we didn’t see each other again until our flight. As I boarded the plane, I wondered how this mix of old friendships and new acquaintances would shape the trip. Would it be awkward? Would we all get along? Would it feel like traveling with friends, or would I constantly feel like an outsider?

What followed was an adventure unlike any other. Over five days, we explored Barcelona’s stunning architecture, dined in restaurants across the city, navigated crowded tourist attractions, and danced our way through bars and nightclubs. Conversations that started with surface-level topics like our college majors and travel plans quickly evolved into deeper discussions about our relationships with religion, personal growth, and the life experiences that shaped us.

We didn’t always agree on everything—sometimes we split up when we couldn’t decide on a restaurant or activity—but there was never any tension, no unspoken pressure to keep the group together for the sake of avoiding conflict.

The ease with which we could voice our opinions and make independent choices was refreshing.

Now after the trip we’re discussing a reunion dinner—something I never expected when I first sat down at that itinerary meeting. Looking back, I realize that traveling with new people was one of the best decisions I could have made. Here’s why:

1. Fresh Perspectives and Experiences

When you travel with close friends, you fall into familiar habits. You eat at places that align with everyone’s existing tastes, prioritize activities that feel safe, and follow a rhythm you’re all used to. But with new people, you’re exposed to different interests and travel styles. On our trip, some people were drawn to Barcelona’s rich history and wanted to explore every Gaudí landmark, while others were focused on the local culture. This mix led to a balance of structured sightseeing and spontaneous fun, giving me experiences I wouldn’t have had if I had stuck to my usual comfort zone.

2. More Opportunities for Personal Growth

Spending time with people you don’t know very well forces you to adapt and grow. Conversations that might have felt forced at first became bonding and insightful. I learned to navigate different personalities, communicate my needs, and embrace the unpredictability that comes with traveling. By the end of the trip, I felt more socially confident.

3. Avoiding Friendship Strains

Traveling, while exciting, can also be stressful. Decisions about money, food, schedules, and energy levels can create friction, even (or especially) among the best of friends. In our group, disagreements did arise, but since we didn’t have deep-rooted friendships at stake, no one took things personally. When we couldn’t agree on a plan, we simply split up, with some people heading to a museum while others went shopping or rested at a café. This level of independence kept things drama-free, unlike the tensions that can sometimes build when traveling solely with close friends.

4. Expanding Your Social Circle

Those six new people aren’t just mutual friends anymore, they are my friends too. Our shared experiences in Barcelona created a bond that extended beyond the trip itself. This experience taught me that some of the best friendships can begin in unexpected places. So, build the courage and take a leap of faith betting on new people. The reward could well outweigh the risk.

5. Greater Cultural Immersion

Each person in our group brought something unique to the table. I traveled with someone who had spent months in Barcelona already, someone whose Mexican culture brought deeper meaning to the Spanish culture we were experiencing, and others whose personalities alone were enough to make the experience stand out. I found myself experiencing Barcelona through multiple lenses, gaining a richer understanding of the city than I would have on my own or with my close friends that have a similar worldview as I do.

If you want to travel with new people, here’s how to make it the best experience possible.