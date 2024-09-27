Wardrobe Essentials: How to Build Your Ideal Fall College Style

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

After a long summer, temperatures are finally getting cooler outside! As the leaves fall and the days shorten, now is the perfect time to bring classic autumnal pieces into your fall wardrobe. I find myself shopping for outfits that will keep me warm during the mornings and night, yet not too hot during the afternoons. If you relate to this problem, here are some of my favorite pieces that are ideal for the fall season and festivities. I hope you find something that works for you!

Basic tanks and tees

Get a few black and white tank tops and tees to layer under sweaters! I love the Aritzia Contour line for this (which you can double up as a going-out top), and Brandy Melville has more affordable, cotton tops.

Cardigans

Cardigans are great to layer over your tank or tee, and you can easily throw them on based on temperatures. Brandy Melville and Pacsun have very comfortable cardigans, as well as J-Crew for more high-end options.

Sweaters and light jackets

Chunky sweaters and jackets are perfect for cooler days and can be a great statement piece to wear over your favorite pair of jeans. Some examples of stores with statement sweaters/jackets are Free People, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters.

Sweat Sets

For a comfortable yet cute day-to-day outfit, a set is perfect. I like athleisure brands such as Lululemon and Alo for this. While not exactly a set, Grey Bandit also has the best comfortable knit pants for the fall.

Other accessories

You can spice up your outfits by wearing your favorite jewelry and fall scents! Also, pair your outfit with a cute tote or a neutral-colored bag. Check out our favorite purses and totes to find the perfect bag for the fall season. Finally, fall is a great time to pick up a new pair of boots.