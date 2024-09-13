It’s Time to Transition from a Backpack: Our Top Ten Totes for College

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

At school, walking through campus can feel like walking on a runway. With the start of classes, everyone is eager to show off their new wardrobe they have been curating all summer long.

Seeing everyone’s fresh looks has made me notice a game-changing fashion trend: backpacks are out and purses/totes are in.

Students are over having their outfits ruined by clunky and dowdy backpacks. Wearing a purse to carry your belongings is much more chic and still maintains functionality. Now is the perfect time to make the transition for the back-to-school season.

Here are our favorite purses and totes for back to school, all under $500, from least to most expensive:

The L.L. Bean Boat and Tote is a timeless classic that has been worn since the 1940s and styled by fashion icons like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. The bag’s canvas material provides sturdy support perfect for lugging around books and laptops. The tote comes in a variety of accent colors, although I find the navy blue to be the most sophisticated. If you are looking for a practical, well-made tote that won’t go out of style quickly the Boat and Tote is for you.

Baggu’s Cloud Bag is an affordable tote and its simplicity will make it a staple in your bag rotation. The nylon material makes this tote incredibly lightweight and durable, more than capable of handling everyday wear and tear. The bag also features a zip closure and is safe for machine washing. If you need a bag that can survive anything this is the bag for you.

If you love LoveShackFancy as much as I do, the Vera Bradley Quilted Tote is made for you. The quilted design and colorful pattern creates an ultra-feminine and vintage-inspired look that is straight out of your Pinterest dreams. The tote comes in a variety of different colors, patterns, and materials that cater to your specific needs and style. You can find these bags on the Vera Bradley website and oftentimes on sale elsewhere.

Everyone knows Mango never misses, and the Shopper Bag is no exception. At only $80 Mango delivers a chic and minimalist leather tote bag without compromising quality. Just big enough to fit a 13” Macbook this tote is an excellent choice for a school bag that will effortlessly elevate your outfits.

Anthropologie’s Love Knot Slouchy Bag delivers a unique twist to the classic black leather tote. The slouchy silhouette combined with the rugged knotted straps is perfect for those looking for a subtly edgier leather tote. The bag comes in a variety of colors and includes a removable matching pouch perfect for items that easily get lost in a tote.

For those looking for a simple leather tote with a classic silhouette, Quince is your best option. The Quince Italian Leather Triple Compartment Shopper Tote is the quintessential carryall bag that can stay with you from college into the workplace. The bag is offered in an array of colors including this navy blue and an olive green for those looking for something other than classic black or brown.

If you’ve stepped foot on a college campus, you’ve seen the Longchamp Le Pliage Tote. The Le Pliage is the most popular purse to use for school. While some call it basic, I prefer to describe the bag as modest and timeless. If Kate Middleton approves, so do I. If you don’t want to pay full price, keep an eye out for Nordstrom sales.

If you think this bag looks familiar, it’s because it probably does. The Aritzia Keep Bigger Bag is a dupe for the trendy Dior Book Tote for a fraction of the price. Besides being an adorable accent piece bag, the bag is spacious, sturdy, and comfortable. Artizia refuses to sacrifice quality and practicality for fashion.

Kate Spade is a reliable brand with numerous options for a school/work bag. The Bleecker Tote is one of the designer’s more simplistic options yet it still offers a chic and luxe look. The official Kate Spade website sells bags for a wide price range, but if you are looking for something less expensive check out the Kate Spade Outlet website for more affordable bags with the same look.

Coach has been on the rise getting recognition for releasing consistent trendy and high-quality bags at a reasonable price for designer brands. The Lana bag is my personal favorite. Offered in black, cream, and brown this tote is sleek and sophisticated. It features a snap closure and a center zip compartment to keep your belongings organized and secure.

Honorable Mention Brands

Charles and Keith: Charles and Keith is a great brand for dupes of popular luxury bags. They provide quality pieces for affordable prices typically under or around $100.