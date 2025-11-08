Want to Go to Grad School? 5 Tips You Need to Know About Applications and Admissions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I didn’t decide to apply to law school until the summer before my junior year. Up until then, I was interested in public policy and government work with no plans for grad school. But that summer, after interning for a human rights NGO, I knew I wanted to switch career paths. Now, I’m in the thick of the application process, drafting essays, polishing my résumé, and trying not to panic every time I open my LSAC account.

Many of my friends are going through something similar, applying to graduate and professional programs in fields like public policy, medicine, and public health. Over late-night FaceTime calls and meals squeezed between meetings, we’ve traded advice, regrets, and “what I wish I knew sooner” moments. Applying to graduate schools can feel entirely foreign, even though you’ve already done the college application process.

Here are a few things I—and most of my friends—wish we’d known before starting the journey.

5 Grad School Application Tips

Go Easy on the SNCs

Graduate and professional programs want to see how you perform academically, especially in rigorous or relevant coursework. A few S/NCs are fine and can be excused for mental health or other valid reasons but too many can raise questions about how you challenge yourself. If you’re unsure whether to take a course S/NC, ask yourself: would this grade strengthen my transcript or tell a story about my growth? If the answer is yes, it’s worth keeping the grade. If you are unsure, meet with a counselor.

Work on Building Relationships with Your Professors

Recommendation letters carry more weight in admissions than you may think. Strong letters come from strong relationships—and those take time. Start taking classes with professors who teach courses in fields you are interested in studying in grad school. Start small. Go to office hours, even if you don’t have specific questions. Ask about their research or share how a class topic connects to something you’ve read or experienced. Over time, these conversations turn into mentorship. When it comes time to ask for letters, you’ll want recommenders who can speak not just to your grades, but to your character, curiosity, and potential.

Research Programs Early On

When I first started looking at law schools, I thought rankings were everything. But the more I researched, the more I realized how different each program’s strengths, values, and opportunities are. For example, I found that some schools emphasize public service or clinical work more than others. Start exploring programs as early as your sophomore year. Browse faculty profiles, read about clinics or concentrations, and talk to current students if you can. The more you know about what each program offers, the easier it’ll be to craft a genuine and specific “Why this school?” statement later on.

Schedule Informational Interviews with Admissions and Professors in the Graduate Programs

One of the most valuable steps I took was reaching out to admissions officers and professors for informational interviews. I used to think you had to have everything figured out before contacting them, but I’ve learned that curiosity goes a long way. Ask thoughtful questions about curriculum design, student support, or what makes their program distinct. This helps you refine your list of schools and shows genuine interest. Some schools track demonstrated interest, especially for master’s programs. Plus, these conversations can give you insights you won’t find on a website.

Give Yourself More Time Than You Think to Study for Entry Tests

Whether it’s the LSAT, GRE, MCAT, or GMAT, standardized tests take more time than anyone expects. I thought I could study for the LSAT in a month and quickly realized that was wishful thinking. Between coursework, internships, and life, consistent prep takes planning. In my opinion, the regret of knowing you could have scored higher will always hurt more than realizing you didn’t need to study as much.

Graduate school applications can be scary. The best way to feel more confident is to be more prepared. If you are thinking about law school, check out these pre-law tips here.