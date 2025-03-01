Top 8 Pre-Law Tips From A Brown Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Feeling lost about law school? You’re not alone.

Whether you’re set on becoming a lawyer or just exploring the idea, the pre-law path can feel overwhelming, especially at Brown where there is no structured major to guide you.

As a political science and business economics student at Brown, I’ve spent the past few years wondering how I would find a career that blended all my interests and curiosities.

It was only this past summer, the summer before my junior year, that I decided I wanted to go to law school. Going into this academic year, I felt incredibly behind my peers who have known they were pre-law since entering college. Nevertheless, I have learned skills highly applicable to law school and the application process just from my academics, internships, and networking.

Still, there are a lot of tips and tricks I wish I had started sooner. Here they are:

1. Think About Your “Why” (Personal Statements)

Why do you want to go to law school? Even though it sounds like a basic question, understanding why you want to go to law school is the most important thing you need to do while in undergraduate school. The answer to this question will guide your decision of if, when, and where you will apply to and be the key to preparing an exceptional application.

Every law student has a different reason for being in law school. Not all reasons are created equal; some are not good reasons at all. Let’s think about some popular reasons: to make a lot of money, to expand your skill sets and become more employable, to broaden your perspectives, to make a difference, to gain legal literacy, to practice law. In my opinion, only the last two reasons are good enough for you to decide to go to law school. Sure, going through law school will enable you to achieve the other reasons, but is it worth your time and money? You can make a big salary or have a positive impact in the world in another industry that doesn’t require you to attend graduate school and give up three years of your life plus tuition.

The best reason to go to law school is because you genuinely want to practice law or gain a professional understanding of the legal system to further your career goals. Law school is an intense, time-consuming, and expensive commitment, so your motivation should go beyond surface-level benefits like prestige or financial gain. If you are passionate about advocacy, shaping policy, protecting rights, or working through complex legal issues, then law school could be the right path. Before applying, take time to reflect on your interests, speak with lawyers in different fields, and explore legal work through internships or research. If the thought of reading case law, constructing legal arguments, and engaging in rigorous analysis excites you, then law school might be a good fit. Understanding your true motivations will help you decide if law school is right for you and make for a stronger application when it comes time to apply.

Some other questions you should consider:

Are there any other interests I want to explore that I won’t be able to if I attend law school?

How will I pay for law school?

Am I mentally able and mature enough to handle law school at the time I intend to apply?

Am I making this decision myself or do I feel pressured by external influences?

2. Get Involved In What Actually Interests You (Resume)

Okay, now that you have decided you’re committing yourself to pre-law it’s time to start thinking about your application. Free yourself of anything you think you know about what law school admissions officers expect to see on an application. The gag is there is no one activity, major, or accomplishment in particular that admissions officers look for. Most law schools practice a holistic review– they want to get to know what makes you you. What about you stands out from other applicants?

The only way to truly show this is by getting involved with what excites you. Join clubs that you’re curious about, apply for research opportunities in fields that interest you, and volunteer for organizations that fuel your drive no matter what industry or field they relate to. Keep in mind, not everything you need to do needs to be directly related to law. What amazes me about law is that it touches every corner and crevice of the world: Big Tech, medicine, politics… What really matters is that you are involved in a meaningful capacity. Try to secure E-Board positions and be proactive about the activities that you are interested in.

3. Maintain Involved Relationships With Professors (Letters of Recommendation)

Most law schools require that at least one (but usually two) letters of recommendation come from a professor. This means that by the time you attend to apply, Fall of your senior year for K-J.D. applicants, you need to have several professors you feel comfortable asking to write recommendation letters.

Building strong relationships with professors takes time, so start early. Engage with your professors beyond just attending lectures by visiting office hours, participating in discussions, and expressing genuine interest in their research or subject area. You need to keep this up even after you have finished your class with them. Don’t be afraid to shoot professors an email asking them for a meeting seeking their advice and insight into academic interests of yours. The ultimate goal is to turn your professors into mentors.

4. Take Writing-Heavy Classes (Transcript)

Although there are not specific courses law school admissions officers will look for on your transcript, they will be assessing if your undergraduate coursework prepared you for the rigorous level of reading and writing law school requires. Law schools want to see that you can demonstrate your ability to think critically, research thoroughly, and articulate complex ideas clearly. Consider taking more WRIT classes or humanities and social science courses (political science, sociology, international affairs, history, etc) that prioritize essay writing and literature review. Receiving strong grades in writing-intensive courses signals to admissions committees that you can handle the challenges of law school.

5. Choose a Concentration You Can Do Well In That Isn’t Pre-law (GPA)

Your GPA (along with your LSAT score) is the most highly considered measure of your capability to do well in law school and therefore what admissions officers value most. Since you do not need to choose a particular field of study to concentrate in, you should prioritize a concentration you feel confident you can get As in. Now, this doesn’t mean to take all of the easy A classes at Brown and call it a day. It means that you shouldn’t feel the need to concentrate in something you know you’re not good at just because you think it’s a law school pipeline concentration. If you’re good at math, go STEM. If you like reading and writing, go to the humanities or social sciences. Concentrating in a subject you enjoy will make your coursework more fulfilling and help you maintain a high GPA without feeling like you’re forcing yourself into a path that isn’t right for you.

6. Network With Other Students and Alumni

Law school is a challenging journey, but building a strong network can make all the difference. Connecting with fellow pre-law students creates a support system where you can exchange LSAT strategies, discuss applications, and navigate the process together. Alumni can be an invaluable resource as well. They’ve been through the law school admissions process and can offer first hand advice on choosing schools, preparing applications, and exploring career paths. Take advantage of networking opportunities through pre-law organizations, alumni panels, and outreach. My favorite platforms to use are LinkedIn and BrownConnect+. A thoughtful email or a brief conversation over coffee can lead to mentorship, professional opportunities, and meaningful connections. The legal field is built on relationships, so establishing them early can give you a strong foundation for both law school and your career. A few current law school students giving advice online recommend attending events hosted by your city’s local Bar Association.

7. Find A Way To Volunteer

Law schools look for applicants who are not only academically strong but also committed to serving their communities. Volunteering is a great way to demonstrate your dedication to causes you care about while developing important skills like leadership, communication, and problem-solving. Find a cause that aligns with your interests and values even if it is not explicitly legal. Keep in mind, consistency matters more than quantity. Law schools value sustained, meaningful engagement over a long list of short-term commitments. Beyond strengthening your application, volunteering can also give you insight into the real-world impact of the law and help you clarify your career goals. Look for opportunities through your university, community organizations, or even law-related programs where you can gain exposure to advocacy and public service.

8. Give Yourself Enough Time To Prepare For the LSAT (LSAT)

The LSAT is your ticket to the best law schools in the country. Not to be dramatic, but what you score on the LSAT can change the trajectory of your life. A strong score can open doors to top programs, scholarships, and long-term career opportunities, so it’s worth giving yourself the time you need to perform your best. Most people say you should study consistently for 250-300 hours, or 2-3 months full time. Preparing for the LSAT isn’t something you should rush—balancing studying with school, work, and other commitments can be overwhelming. If you need extra time to reach your target score, don’t be afraid to take a gap year (or more) before applying. Law schools don’t penalize applicants for applying later, and in many cases, they appreciate candidates with more life experience. What matters most is submitting the strongest application possible, and if that means waiting to ensure your LSAT score reflects your full potential, it will be worth it.