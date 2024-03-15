The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many students, university is the perfect time to volunteer. Our time is often more flexible than those in full-time employment, creating the perfect opportunity to give time to your newfound community. A common misconception is that volunteering takes too much, but the charm in it is that you can often adjust your volunteering to fit into your schedule, instead of adjusting your schedule to fit in volunteering. Volunteering doesn’t have to be a huge commitment. It can be simply short-term or little and often over a longer period. The important part is that you’re giving your time to help others.

There are many opportunities to build your CV while volunteering. For many students, can be one of the main motivations for volunteering. There are countless opportunities tailored to university students aimed at helping boost those employability skills. It could also help you decide on your future career if you find something that resonates with you. My top tip would be to sign up for as many newsletters as you can, to scout those opportunities coming right into your inbox.

As well as being great for your CV, volunteering can help open further opportunities. You may want to work in the sector you volunteer in after you graduate. Building up those connections and people getting to know you really can make a difference. It could be the difference between getting the interview and getting the job!

It allows you to use your existing skills and develop new ones. After all, there is only so much you can learn within university walls. It also gives you the confidence to try new things. Often people begin volunteering on their own which can be extremely daunting, but then come out of it with friends and memories to last a lifetime.

Most importantly, volunteering can help you discover who you are outside academics. Being in university, there is so much pressure surrounding your studies and success. Volunteering can assist in getting away from that pressure. You can go out and help your community and feel that you are making a difference. We often attach so much value to our academic success, that we forget we are not just our academic achievements. Volunteering helps you see yourself outside of that bubble. You might even discover a version of yourself that you never thought of before.

There are various roles to suit your needs and how much time you can give. Including areas like parks and woodlands, charity shops, fundraising, hospitals, tutoring, food banks, mental health, heritage, libraries, mentoring, and community.

This is not an exhaustive list; the possibilities are endless. Just search for volunteering opportunities in your local area. We all have so much to offer, so go out there and make a change!