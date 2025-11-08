Vogue World 2025: All the Glam and Glitter That Missed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Vogue World 2025 was a moment where the “Hollywood” themed show would take over Paramount Pictures Studios and turn the red carpet into a stylish, cinematic event. From TikToks of outfit breakdowns to famous music artists mentioned in the event, Vogue World took over the internet. Vogue highlighted the event as one that created a rich dialogue between film and fashion, cultivating moments to celebrate icons from cinema history. Vogue notes, “the night delivered high style, high drama, and more than a few feats of movie magic.” Celebrities posted of their glamorous time and social media virality took over.

Yet, even with all of this luxury and fashion culture, not everyone was clapping in the audience. Some critics noted that the price of the event did not match the aesthetic of it. More specially, NSS Magazine discusses Vogue’s attempt at Vogue World as a means to be a PR and marketing work. NSS Magazine even writes that the event was “a series of famous people in costume walking a bit empathically…”

Lights, Camera, Action?

From Nicole Kidman wearing a Chanel corset dress to Kendall Jenner bringing high-fashion drama, the production by Conde Nast presented a living movie set. The ability to watch Gracie Abrams’ get ready video for the event gave an insider perspective of her Hollywood performance as well. The New York Times notes that this year’s event has allowed a “celebration of the synergy between fashion and entertainment.”

What is All the Chatter?

Vogue World 2025 integrated itself into every social media algorithm with pure strategy. From celebrity interviews and perfectly timed outfit reveals, the event can be classified as an influencer campaign. As brands clustered together in partnerships, The New York Times notes that the event generated more than $30 million. The Vogue World event is typically oriented toward a preselected cause, this year the cause was to help those who lost their homes in wildfires, more specifically the Los Angeles disaster. However, it is crucial to note that only $4.5 million of the estimated $30 million dollars will be donated to the community that have been impacted by the wildfires within Los Angeles.

This fashion stage showed that the runway could also provide a place for marketing dreams to come true and a performance to take place. Yet this symbolic message was also debated by many critics: NSS Magazine called the show predictable and a place lacking creativity.

The TikTok user below explains that the show presented as a messy display of fast moving celebrities, a pace that allowed the audience to completely miss the “wow” factors within the show. Alongside this, the audience members comment on the outfits by those who came to the show as well. Business Insider comments of celebrities such as Dakota Johnson, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tracee Ellis Ross whose outfits were forgettable.

Final Thoughts

Vogue World 2025 is a success in numbers, drama, and celebrity involvement. Yet, it is questioned, that under all the Hollywood glam, everyone was actually convinced that the show was able to cater to the purpose and meaning as a charitable event. Has it leaned too far into marketing? Has it gone too far into the celebrity/influencer world, as it invites politicians like Gavin Newsom?

Still, you cannot deny the immense impact of the event. Calling for a cause to help those in need, Vogue World still maintains its attraction as a mix between fashion and culture.