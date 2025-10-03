Train Rides and Tailgates: The Fashion Trends I Loved at Harvard v. Brown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have gone to a Harvard v. Brown football game or tailgate at Harvard’s campus, then you know just how much of a trek this event can be. From walking down College Hill to the train station, to riding the commuter rail into Massachusetts, to either taking the subway or an Uber to Harvard’s football stadium, you’ll see Brown students all flocking to make the athletic event of the year. Then, once Brown students finally make it to the stadium, students from both Harvard and Brown can be seen in masses playing music, grilling traditional gameday food, and taking pictures. As hectic as the day can be, one thing in particular stood out to me in every aspect: wardrobe staples in the Brown University gameday fit.

Knee High Boots

Not only can this trend be seen all over Brown’s campus as part of a cute class outfit, but for gameday many girls alike styled these boots with short skirts to be the perfect statement piece of their outfits. These boots due to their eye grabbing leather colors and length can level up any outfit or serve as the statement piece themselves. Given the vast amount of girls that I saw sporting a pair, it’s safe to say that these boots will be here to stay in trends on campus for the foreseeable future.

Denim on Denim

One of the newer trends in fashion that I’ve noticed on TikTok and from the fashion show that was the game day trek is denim on denim. The most notable example of this was denim short skirts paired with an oversized denim jacket. This look screamed classic fall and was a perfect look for any football game or fall activity alike. Not only has this trend seized my full attention, but it made up a large demographic of the outfits which I noticed at the tailgate.

Chunky Belts

With the popularity of denim coming back into focus, a must-have to level up any pair of jeans or denim skirt is a fashionable belt, yet the style that has been most noticeable in daily student wear for both class looks and big events is a larger chunky belt. These belts are eye-grabbing and easily add dimension to any regular look. While these belts have been gaining traction in a variety of colors, white, brown, and black stood out to me the most as I navigated the student tailgate.

Purse Scarves

Accessorization has always been popular and an instant wardrobe upgrade, yet it has extended even to our purses. A cute and simple way that I have seen many girls add a pop of color or show their school spirit in their looks has been by tying a small scarf around their bags. I noticed many deep red and brown scarves at the game this last weekend, and I hope to see more of them as fall fashion trends continue.

School Pins

Finally, Brown paid tribute to a tradition at many SEC and other large state colleges alike by adorning school-themed button pins on their tops, bottoms, and bags. These pins can express numerous aesthetic choices and easily allow your outfit to rep your school spirit. I hope this tradition continues in Brown football culture, as students support Brown’s historic football stadium and marching band, Greek life support, and our mascot: the bears.

