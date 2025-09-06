The Fall Flat Edit: 6 Styles I’ve Been Eyeing and Where to Shop Them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

One of the things I look forward to most about being back on campus in the fall are Brown students’ effortlessly cool and curated outfits. It’s always fun to see how people style items like flats in ways I never would’ve thought of, and rare that I go a day without taking inspiration from at least one outfit out & about.

Every functional yet chic outfit always seems to boil down to flats. Whether a simple ballet style or playful Mary Jane, it’s proven a timeless staple and statement piece alike, in fabrics such as mesh, leather, velvet, and more. I’ve seen them styled with anything from low-rise baggy jeans and a casual tank to a nice mini skirt and structured blouse, and the subtle details like bows and buckles seem to add a polished, feminine touch to any outfit combo.

As I’m trying to build a foolproof shoe rotation this year, I’ve been especially aware of what people are wearing and what might fit my needs. Though I am trying to purchase less and only secondhand right now, here are a few flats I’ve been eyeing–if I can’t grab them, maybe you can!

Basics

Dolce Vita: Roslyn Ballet Flats Creme Leather

Dolce vita offers a great selection of basic and statement styles alike, and these stood out to me as the perfect option for an elevated cream flat. With a slight wood-toned heel and Mary Jane silhouette featuring a cute buckle strap, these flats are an easy chic choice for fall and beyond.

Jack Rogers: Kenlyn Cap Toe Ballet

A brand many know and love for sandals, Jack Rogers also offers a small selection of flats. Among these, this flat in “Black/Black Patent” stood out with its patent leather toe cap and classic style, being a perfect staple flat for every season and wardrobe.

Sam Edelman: Allie Ballet Flat

Timely for this season, cherry red is a classic color to integrate into outfits as the leaves change, and this flat in “Deep Scarlett Leather” is a perfect choice to emulate that fall feeling. The slight crinkle texture adds a chic well-worn look, and a little bow adds that final touch.

Statements

Madewell has a variety of fun statement flats in this style featuring studs and fun colors, but my personal favorite combo is “Basalt Blue” for the similarity in color to denim, and the smaller size of the studs. They still offer visual interest, while being subtler than other studded options and easy to throw on with jeans.

Based in Brazil, Schutz is a brand that plays with interesting textures in many of their flats, featuring materials such as linen and straw, and details like extra buckles and studs. The style that stood out to me was their “Arissa Honey Peach Leather,” with its gorgeous cognac color and fun woven texture.

A Spanish brand, Flabelus brings a whimsical dimension to flats, taking inspiration from traditional Spanish espadrilles, and offering a variety of fun color combos, materials, and styles. The trending style you’ve probably seen on socials and around campus before are their velvet Mary Jane’s, and my personal favorite color way is the “Leonor.”

I had probably never worn flats in my life until just recently buying a brown leather pair off Depop, but I’m happy to report I’ve quickly become a big fan. Though it can take some trial and error to find a comfortable style, once you do, you’ll literally want to live in them, and they’ve quickly become the shoes I search for any excuse to wear. If you’ve been wanting to experiment with style, early fall is the perfect time, and you truly can never go wrong with a cute flat!