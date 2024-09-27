Three Autumnal Recipes to Impress Your College Dinner Party Guests

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

With every year that passes in college, you will likely find yourself with more access to a clean kitchen – whether that be in a suite-style dorm living or off-campus homes and apartments. This year in particular, I have been cooking the majority of my meals and hope to delve into the role of hosting, now that I have gotten into a rhythm with classes, clubs, etc. Below are my favorite, simple, go-to recipes when hosting friends for an evening meal.

Coconut Aminos Chicken Thighs & Brown Rice & Roasted Brussel Sprouts

While I cannot assume any credit for this chicken thigh recipe, I can share it with you all – and give my suggestions for how to create a meal with this chicken as the centerpiece. The marinade for this chicken is extremely simple: coconut aminos, ground ginger and sea salt. Once mariaded, you grill the chicken. While your chicken is cooking, roast your brussel sprouts with sea salt, pepper, and garlic in the air fryer. To complete the meal, make some Seeds of Change rice in the microwave as the base of your meal.

Steak Salad Topped with Warm Peaches, Fig Balsamic Drizzle & Slivered Almonds

For a more elevated affair, make delicious steak in the air fryer as your protein source using this technique. While the steak is cooking, chop your peaches into small cubes, toss with a light amount of coconut oil and cinnamon. Spray your pan and saute them on the stovetop. Then, chop romaine lettuce. Once the steak and peaches are fully prepared, assemble your salad and top with slivered almonds for a tasty crunch and parmesan cheese, because parmesan makes everything better. I love to use this Fig Balsamic dressing from Whole Foods to coat all the flavors in this salad.

Roasted Butternut Squash Ground Turkey Tacos

Whether it be Taco Tuesday or not, this is an autumnal version of street tacos that is sure to please your guests. Start by browning the ground turkey and season as you wish. Warm taco shells or tortillas of your liking; I personally prefer corn tortillas with the butternut squash. Roast your butternut squash in the air fryer for around 25 minutes with olive oil, salt and pepper. Top your tacos with avocado, queso fresco, freshly chopped cilantro and tomatoes. Enjoy!