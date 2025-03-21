The Ultimate Her Campus Night Routine: Brown University Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I firmly believe that a happy and productive day is heavily reliant on a strong and consistent nighttime routine. Yes the 8 hours of sleep is important, but it is my conviction that what you do leading up to that is just as important, if not more. It has taken me a while, but I feel as though I have nailed the perfect nighttime routine (at least for me) so it would be cruel of me not to share!

The first thing I do to start winding myself down for the night is double cleanse my face. As college kids, we need to do everything possible to combat the acne that so desperately wants to surface at all times. My current routine (that I swear by) starts with removing makeup & sunscreen using a cotton pad with micellar water – my current favorite is the Bioderma one! After that, I wash my face using a gentle cleanser – my current favorite is the Vanicream gentle facial cleanser!

After my face is perfectly clean, I change into workout clothes and pull out my yoga mat. I always unwind by doing a pilates or yoga class on Youtube before bed. I am currently obsessed with Move With Nicole’s videos.

Once I complete my workout/stretch, I hop in the shower to rinse the day off. I have been loving using Method’s “Wind Down” body wash. After showering, I always moisturize my entire body – no dry skin welcome here! The Hempz body lotion is my current go-to.

I then hop into a cute pajama set (I am convinced this helps me sleep better), and I make myself my nightly cup of chamomile tea. I sip my tea while doing my nighttime skincare routine. While doing this, I typically turn on an audiobook or a podcast, depending on how I am feeling.

After my skincare routine is complete and my tea is finished, it is time to begin my teeth routine. My grandpa was a dentist, so I have been intense about my oral care for as long as I can remember. I always floss, tongue scrape, brush my teeth for two minutes, and then use my fluoride mouthwash (I personally love the brand Sensodyne for toothpaste and TheraBreath for mouthwash). I swear by an electric toothbrush, but that is also my personal preference.

I then clean up my room and put everything away, as I always like to wake up to a clean space.

Once I am all ready, I put in my Kerastase hair oil (this is to die for), put my hair in a loose braid, turn on my fan, take my night meds, and get into bed. If it is not too late and I am not too tired, I enjoy reading on my Kindle for 20 – 30 minutes. I always avoid social media before bed. I then turn on my white noise, set my alarm, and put on my silk sleep mask (I love the one from Slip – pricey but worth it). After all of that, I am all set for a perfect night’s sleep!