The Hungry Rhody in NYC: 6 Favorite Eats in New York City

Welcome Back Brunonians, it’s the Hungry Rhody in Rhode Island here… And boy, do I have some delish restaurant eats waiting for you!

If you’ve totally exhausted all the food options that are on College Hill and in the greater PVD area (and no, I’m not talking about the 24-hour challenge at the Ratty), then I have the perfect lineup for you to check out on your next visit to the Big Apple (because all Brown students end up in New York for the long weekend, right?).

We’re covering everything from my favorite bagel places to late-night eateries to the fanciest dinners and freshest ingredients in this series focusing on the concrete jungle. And while some of these won’t be the TikTok famous or the most Instagrammable spots in the city, the one thing I can promise you is that they are delicious, each with their own creative menus, bold flavors, and unique stories.

Since this list is too big to fit under just one article, I’ve decided to split my rec list into different categories—restaurants, coffee & tea, bakeries, brunch, ice cream & dessert—to give you the best places (imo, ofc) everywhere from FiDi to the Upper East Side so you’re never without a rec. Maybe some of your favorites will appear, or maybe you’ll discover some new places!

On this edition of the Hungry Rhody in New York, we’re talking all things restaurants (Just think of it like a sneak peek into my Beli…). From Thai to French to Lebanese, I’m going to give you my top 5 places in the city, complete with what to order, why I loved it, and some memorable experiences! I’m even going to un-gatekeep my favorite spot (and hands-down the best spot ever) for Italian in the city—but you have to promise not to tell anyone, okay?

And with that, the Hungry Rhody is back and hungrier than ever!!

1. YARA

📍Midtown East

Best For: Casual & Formal Dinner, Shared Plates, Large Groups

Favorite Dishes: Hummus, Tabouli, Mixed Grill, Baklawa

Tucked on 53rd between 1st and 2nd Avenue, Yara is easy to find, especially if you’re coming up or down the M15 (my favorite bus in the city) and exit on Sutton Place/50th.

With an extensive menu that takes you through dozens of mezze and plates, you really can’t go wrong if you love the spiced freshness of Southern Mediterranean food. When I went, I got their hummus and tabouli to start, and I am still dreaming about Yara’s tabouli. While it’s just a mixture of parsley, onion, tomato, burghul, scallion, mint, lemon juice, and olive oil, it’s the standard of tabouli that I have started comparing all other taboulis to. No joke. It was fresh, tangy, and vibrant, which made me want to come back for seconds and even thirds. For entrees, I got the Mixed Grill (not to be confused with the Yara Mixed Grill that includes lamb chop and shrimp) and I simply couldn’t put my fork down. The meat was tender, juicy, and seasoned to perfection, and their grilled veggies made the perfect bite sandwiched between rice and garlic aioli. For dessert, I got the baklawa, which was phenomenal. It was sugary (but not super sweet), flaky, and nutty.

I would definitely call it a must-go, if not the to go spot for Lebanese food in Midtown.

2. THAI DINER

📍Nolita

Best For: Casual Dinner, Atmosphere, Sharing

Favorite Dishes: Khao Soi, Crab Fried Rice, Thai Iced Tea, Banana Pudding

If I could write an ode to a single restaurant in New York City, Thai Diner would be the subject of an entire epic poem. And while it’s not number 1 on my Beli (just scroll down to find my true number 1), it’s pretty dang close up there. I went with a friend, which I highly recommend because you can get a window seat and people-watch, especially if you’re going on a weekend.

The atmosphere at Thai Diner is cozy, nostalgic, and dim in a way that is only describable if you’ve been there before. We immediately ordered their Thai Tea, which was absolutely heavenly! Spiced, milky, and sweet—it was the perfect drink to start our meal while we surveyed their menu for appetizers and entrées.

We eventually decided on the Khao Soi and Crab Fried Rice to share between the two of us which was the right choice because the plates were pretty big. Hands down, I’d have to say that the Khao Soi was my favorite dish of the night. The curry was so creamy, the chicken literally fell off the bone, and the egg noodles absorbed the curry with a slight eggy flavor. There was literally nothing bad to say about this dish. And if you love curry, you should definitely order it. The Crab Fried Rice was a close second! This dish was so fragrant and the crab was tender—another dish I wholeheartedly recommend.

Finally, dessert! We got the banana pudding, which was absolutely insane. Typically with banana desserts, you wait for the punch of an artificial aftertaste but the pairing of ripened bananas with the sesame lotus topping was a sweet and umami match made in heaven. I will say to probably ask for it without the whipped cream because I felt that it cut through the complexity and richness of the dessert.

Some other dishes that friends of mine (who will equally sing Thai Diner’s praises if you ask them) have recommended are the Coconut Chicken Thailandese, the Stuffed Cabbage Thom Khaa, the Green Mango Salad, and the Coconut Sundae. For their brunch (which they only do until 11am!) be sure to try their Egg Sandwich and their Disco Fries.

Since Thai Diner is a walk-in restaurant (they do take limited reservations one week in advance), make sure you get there early or are okay with waiting 1.5+ hours for a table. But with so much to do and see around the area—I mean, it’s right next to Little Italy and SoHo—the wait passes by so fast.

3. ULUH

📍East Village

Best For: Sharing, Small Parties, Large Portions

Favorite Dishes: Peking Duck, Braised Veggies, Fish Stew with Pickled Cabbage, Peach Tea with Whipped Cheese Top

The biggest plus about Uluh for me was that it reminded one of my closest friends of her mom’s cooking and what she grew up eating. As soon as any restaurant manages to get the recipe right in the sense that we’re all dreaming of home, then it 100% earns a spot on my list.

Uluh is tucked in the heart of East Village, only a block away from the Apollo Bagels on East 10th. You can choose between indoor or outdoor seating, but if you’re looking for atmosphere, I would definitely recommend checking out the interior. A word to the wise: it’s fairly loud in there (you can’t really hold a conversation during peak dinner hours) and the tables are a bit cramped, but the quality and flavors of their dishes 100% make up for it!

To start, we ordered a peach and rose tea with a cheese top, which was a perfect flavor combination that brought out the fruity and aromatic notes in the peach oolong for me. Definitely recommend to sip this drink through the meal as it cooled down any level of spice that came our way. The first dish to arrive at our table was the steamed veggies. They were crunchy and drenched in the most delicious sauce, which paired perfectly with the side of rice that came with the Fish Stew. The massive bowl of Fish Stew, next to arrive to our ever-shrinking table, was probably my favorite dish of the night. The fish was so tender and juicy, but I will say that the broth and the vegetables were a bit spicier than what I was expecting. Nevertheless, it was fragrant and flavorful and we really got a great veg to protein ratio for the dish.

The next dish that came to our table was their famous Peking Duck. This next dish literally deserves its own few sentences because it was literally *that* good. Two waiters brough three separate dishes to our table: one holding the duck, the second a steamer with the wrappers, and the third a sectioned dish with hoisin, julienned cucumbers, and green onions. The duck was mouthwateringly moist and crispy, and it perfectly complemented any ratio of sides that I chose to add to the wrappers or, when we ran out of them, eat on its own. This dish is definitely a must-order and a must-share if you go to Uluh, unless you want to have it all to yourself! (Which I don’t blame you…)

A fair warning—most of Uluh’s food is very spicy (but not unmanageable), so be sure to watch for the dishes that have the one, two, or three pepper designations. For those who can’t handle Szechuan-level spice but still want to enjoy those dishes, ask the waiters to take the level down a notch or for their similar recommendations.

4. YAKITORI TOTTO

📍Midtown West

Best For: Casual Dinner, Late-Night Eats, Hidden Gem (literally)

Favorite Dishes: Chicken Thigh, Pork Belly, Kalbi American, Shishito Pepper with Chicken, Matcha Affogato

Wandering into Yakitori Totto after a late after-performance night at Lincoln Center was the best decision I ever made! Tucked up a long flight of stairs inside an unassuming doorway on West 55th, this is a place that you will never forget once you learn about it. And if Anthony Bourdain recommended it, then he definitely knows what’s up! Yakitori Totto’s prices are fairly reasonable for the cuts of meat that you’re getting. A word to the wise: for parties of 4+ people, they do have a strict 2-hour dining policy. My meal was fairly quick, but if you’re planning to go with a larger group of people, make sure to have your order thoughtfully prepared to maximize time.

All the cuts of meat and veggie dishes that we ordered came tender, juicy, and perfectly cooked. The smoky aroma from the grill adds to the experience, and from where I sat in front of the grill, I could see each table’s dishes being made and all the ingredients that came together to make the menu items. We were literally debating ordering seconds of each dish just so we could taste everything again and savor in the flavor a bit longer since all the skewers disappeared off the plate as soon as they hit the table. The matcha affogatto was such a unique dish—creamy ice cream, red beans, lychee, toasted sesame seeds, and warm matcha poured on top—and it was the best affogatto dessert I have had. If I could go back and experience Yakitori Totto for the first time again, I definitely would!

5. BOQUERIA

📍Upper East Side

Best For: Sharing, Small Plates, Atmosphere

Favorite Dishes: Patatas Bravas, Escalivada, Croquetas

For those who want decent Spanish food a few minutes away from Museum Mile, Boqueria is the place for you! With a chain of restaurants around New York City, I would have to say that the UES location was by far my favorite, down to their elegant interior and impeccable service.

I went with two of my friends to Boqueria and, right off the bat, we decided that we wanted to share a bunch of their tapas in order to get a true taste of everything that they had to offer. After staring at the menu for far too long, we ended up ordering about 6 dishes (our waitress recommended 2-3 per person at the table): the Escalivada, Patatas Bravas, Brussels, Zanahorias, Croquetas, Bacon Wrapped Dates, Bikini, and Albondigas. We especially loved the Escalivada (it was roasted, herbaceous, and warm and the lebneh complemented it perfectly), the crispy Patatas Bravas with a bit of a kick, and the Croquetas which had quince puree on the side! All of the dishes were incredible, and if you like brussel sprouts, I would definitely recommend that dish since the vinaigrette was tangy and so delicious.

All in all, I would argue that Boqueria is the perfect spot for a long-overdue girls’ night out or a date night!

And now, for the restaurant you’ve all been waiting for… My best, most gatekept secret until now:

6. OSTERIA DELBIANCO

📍Midtown

Best For: Atmosphere, Great Service, Casual & Fine Dining

Favorite Dishes: The Entire Menu (no joke)

Without sounding too sappy, Osteria DelBianco is the best of Northern Italian cooking that you’ll get outside of Italy. And this is coming from someone who spent 3 weeks living in the capital of Emilia-Romagna, Bologna. While a history lesson about Bologna’s importance to Italian culture as the Italian food capital would probably be another thousand words, I’ll keep it short and simple, taking you on a culinary journey through Osteria DelBianco’s incredible menu instead.

My personal favorite dish is their truffle gnocchi. It’s an absolute delicacy. It’s cheesy, truffle-y, rich, and so many other words that I don’t think could even begin to describe the culinary delight that is this dish. Their tomato sauce on all the other dishes isn’t acidic at all, because they use San Marzano tomatoes—the sweeter (but not sugary, if that makes sense) variety of tomatoes that make the most divine sauce. Their lamb ragu is the best I have had in the States, and it comes on most of their dishes, including some of their specials. Their Tagliolini di Spinaci Fossa e Pepe is basically a Caccio e Pepe with spinach, and I quite literally have no words for this dish. You truly cannot go wrong with any pasta on their menu, and even their bread with sundried tomato olive oil is a meal in itself (and yes, the bread is indeed refillable).

Their salads are also thoughtfully prepared with the freshest ingredients that mesh perfectly with one another. I personally go for the Insalata di Carciofi, Avocado, Parmigiano e Pistacchio, which has thinly shaved artichokes as the salad base. For their secondi, you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu. They grill their salmon to perfection and their pork chops are simply exquisite.

Dessert is truly a whole other matter and everything they serve up is absolutely worth it. Their homemade tiramisu is so rich and you can taste the Marsala wine, the cheesecake is creamy, the panna cotta is on another level, and their homemade biscotti is literal heaven on Earth! And don’t even get me started on their pistachio gelato. It’s rich, nutty, sweet and salty, and everything that you’d expect to satisfy your newfound love for pistachio.

At Osteria DelBianco, the service is top-tier, full stop. Everyone, from the managers to your next-door table neighbors, makes you feel like you’re dining at your nonna’s house or the local trattoria, from the time that you’re greeted at the door to when you’re walking out of it, bellies full and already dreaming of the next time you’re going to eat there.

If I’m obsessed, then there’s a good reason for it. But don’t just take my word for it… It’s Italian tennis champ Jannik Sinner’s favorite Italian spot in the city!

So when you’re itching to run to New York for the next long weekend getaway, these top 6 spots prove that the NYC food scene is constantly expanding and soooo worth the hype. From places that are great for sharing to those perfect for a solo night out, there is something in this city for every craving that you would have. So grab your friends, charge your phone (because yes, pics must be taken and Belis must be updated), and get ready to eat your way through the city that never sleeps.

New York is always full of surprises, and your next favorite bite might just be a subway ride away—I know mine was! And as always, don’t be afraid to try something new: you never know which hole-in-the-wall could become your go-to. If nothing else, at least you’ll have a solid excuse to come back for round two! Because in NYC, the food options are endless—and honestly, I’m not mad about it.

Bon appétit and see you soon for part 2!