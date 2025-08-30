The Brown University Wardrobe: What to Wear Through All the Seasons

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the hardest things to plan for life on College Hill? The weather and all its fluctuations. Rhode Island can go from sunny and 70 degrees to cool winds and little sun in a single week, which makes planning your wardrobe a little tricky. The key is versatility, layering, and knowing what works well for your lifestyle, unique taste, and walks to class. So here are some tips on how to build a Brown ready closet that will take you through the seasons.

Fall on College Hill

Cool walks down Thayer Street, pumpkin spice lattes, and orange leaves falling on the Main Green call for cozy closet staples. Oversized sweaters, a couple good jeans, and a comfy sneaker or boot will be your perfect go to, with the occasional cardigan or light jacket layered in for those chillier days. Early September can still feel summery, which means it is a good time to get in your mini dresses, tank tops, and skirts before the cold front hits. Trust, the October the evenings get chilly. Tote bags are definitely all the rage at Brown and perfect for carrying both your laptop and a sweater for those surprise temperature drops. So maybe think about switching out your backpack for a cute shoulder bag instead!

Winter in Providence

Winter at Brown is an adjustment, especially for those not used to the cold (like myself). Ice, snow, and cold winds are all fair game from the months of November to sometimes even March. A thick puffer coat or long wool coat is non-negotiable if you want to survive those January treks along campus. Snow or waterproof boots are helpful for navigating the slush piles, icy streets, and avoiding getting to class with soggy socks. Layer up as much as possible with long sleeves under your sweaters, cozy gloves, and thick scarves over your coats, which are a life saver when the winds hit. The walk to and from classes can feel much longer when it’s 30 or below, so definitely bundle strategically. Though the cold can be difficult to navigate, that doesn’t mean it can’t be cute, so definitely use this opportunity to invest in all the fun winter accessories.

Spring on campus

Spring is gorgeous at Brown, especially the cherry blossoms, but the weather can definitely fluctuate. One day it’s chilly with constant downpour, the next the Main Green is packed with people in sundresses and shorts. A rain jacket will get some good wear and a comfortable pair of sneakers are worth getting. Keep it overall lighter with airy tops and denim jackets as a base because you’ll probably want layers that can come off when the sun comes out mid-afternoon. It’s also the perfect time to break out fun prints or pops of color that stand out after months of gray winter fits. After being bundled up inside, the campus lights up at the first sign of light and it is good time to embrace the energy and take back out the summer styles.

Summer & Early Semester

When you first come back in late August, the heat can be a lot in those first two weeks, especially on those uphill walks to class. Lightweight clothes like linen tops, light dresses, and breathable athletic wear are your best friends. Comfy shorts, and easy tanks are perfect for staying cool while still looking put together. Sneakers or flats are amazing for this time of year and adorable with most summery looks. But, it still can be a good idea to keep a light sweater or zip-up stuffed in your bag for classrooms and libraries. Think practical but always cute: outfits that let you go from a lecture to a coffee date with friends without a second thought.

A flexible and layered wardrobe is key to work with any curveball Rhode Island weather throws your way. Style here is about balance more than anything. You will definitely see it all from sweats to heals. Comfortable, versatile, and classic pieces are always easy throughout the year. Take on all the things you want this school year and have the perfect outfit to do it in.