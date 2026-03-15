The Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Effect: Why Recreating Her Style Misses the Point of Fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With six episodes of the hit show Love Story now streaming on Hulu, my algorithm has been flooded with articles aimed at recreating the simple and chic CBK style. Vogue and Elle are offering advice on how to Recreate Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Wardrobe (Vogue) and take “unrivaled style inspiration” from CBK’s ‘90s looks (Elle). The CBK aesthetic is everywhere–black sweaters, tailored vintage Levi’s 517 bootcut jeans, headbands, and small black sunglasses have been pushed to the forefront of women’s streetwear.

Walking around, I have noticed this shift towards a kind of minimalist uniform. But, can wearing the same clothes as a ‘90s icon make you iconic? Simply put, it cannot.

When an average person puts on the CBK wardrobe, the result looks more like a costume than an expression of personal style. The pieces may be identical to Bessette’s, down to the very brand, but the effortless confidence that defines the CBK look can’t be bought. Without authenticity, the look loses the laidback, self-assured energy that made it attractive in the first place.

As a society, we have become far too obsessed with the idea of “recreating” that we are failing to create. We aim to personify our favorite celebrities and past decades, failing to find our own personal sense of style. When Carolyn Bessette got dressed in the morning, she wasn’t trying to hunt down the exact pieces her favorite celebrity wore the decade prior. Instead, she focused on finding clothes that matched her vibe and aligned with her career at Calvin Klein.

Today, we often approach fashion differently. Rather than dressing for ourselves and discovering what works for us on an individual level, we focus on recreating the trademark look of a decade or the curated vibe of a celebrity.

This lack of originality has spilled beyond everyday fashion into red carpet and talk show looks.

On The Late Show with Steven Colbert, Emma Stone recently appeared wearing Gwentyth Paltrow’s bright green silk set from the 1998 movie Great Expectations. Stone looked great, but in wearing the same outfit as Paltrow, talk surrounding her look focused around comparisons rather than focusing on Stone herself.

If we keep going down this path, our generation risks being defined by archival looks and careful replications rather than originality. When people look back on fashion in the 2020s, what will they remember? Will there be a trademark style, as there was for the ‘90s, ‘80s, and every decade before?

Going forward, we need to push to develop our own style. We can, and should, take inspiration from previous generations and fashion icons. However, taking inspiration doesn’t mean exact replication. If Carolyn Bessette’s style feels true to you, go rock it. But if her bootcut jeans don’t flatter you, or if her headband doesn’t work with your hair, find something that does. Fashion is about expressing yourself, not trying to be someone you aren’t. Need a jumping off point to explore some new looks? Check out Stepping Up Your Spring Break Wardrobe: 4 Popular Trends & Where To Shop Them!