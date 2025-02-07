Stepping Up Your Spring Break Wardrobe: 4 Popular Trends & Where To Shop Them

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

It may barely be February, but I’m a firm believer that it’s never too early to start planning outfits, and this time around, our target is spring break. I’m digging out my beach playlist and channeling warm turquoise waters as I compile this list of the most popular trends being posted all over, and the perfect items under each to spice up your wardrobe.

Light Linens

Long-lasting linens have always been a favorite when it comes to warm summer weather and sunny beach days. In the past few years, social media has already been seeing the resurgence of linen pants in particular, with almost every major brand now offering popular styles. Keeping that in mind, this is just a reminder that from timeless basics to fun details, white linen is always gonna have you covered:

If you haven’t heard of Peppermayo yet, this is a must-try Australian brand, with one of the most gorgeous collections of summer clothing I’ve seen yet. This tank is one of my personal favorites, and an easy piece to style day-to-night with the flower detailing.

This strapless linen top from Princess Polly is a style I’ve seen all over Pinterest. It’s a timeless silhouette that’s easy to dress up or down. See a light blue striped version from Beginning Boutique if you want a pop of color!

For a dressier option, check out this piece from Selfie Leslie with delicate scallop detailing and a classic straight-neck style. Paired with nice sandals, this dress offers a perfect chic dinner outfit.

A cute and classy halter-neck like this one is another perfect spring break piece that’ll never go out of style. Pair with a simple denim skirt or matching linen pants, and you’ve got a cute and comfy outfit that’s always gonna look put-together.

Flowy & Frilly

With the Isabel Marant aesthetic recently taking off, boho silhouettes have quickly come to the forefront again. These light flowy fabrics and flirty ruffles are always fun to style, and the perfect addition to any spring break wardrobe. It’s hard to go wrong given how versatile these pieces are, spanning any occasion from a swimsuit cover-up to a beach-side brunch.

The romantic ruffles and baby pink polka dots are no doubt what sell this strapless top, incorporating many current trends and offering a slightly more fitted take on the boho style.

For an easy piece to throw on as a cover-up, this airy top from Selfie Leslie is easily my pick. The button details and light flowy fabric give this piece a unique and effortless look however you might choose to style it.

Bringing in the popular element of sheer gauzy fabric, this tank from South Moon Under is a favorite for a delicate and casual look. The subtle polka dots and tie-front are elements that keep me coming back, and this is a piece that’ll add textural interest to any outfit.

Bringing a fresh green hue to the collection, this open-back halter offers flowing ruffles and an elegant nod to the bow trend with its tie-front style. This top will easily dress up any simple bottom, and add a little flare with its subtle stripes.

Sequin & Sparkle

One trend that’s recently skyrocketed is all things shine and sparkle. Popular styles include skirts and tops decorated with intricate beading and subtle sequins, with vintage pieces clearly being the inspiration for the trend. Reflecting that golden-hour light, it’s hard to deny that sequins and sparkles might be the perfect way to enhance your look this spring.

Resembling the pearlescence and shape of seashells, the details on this top present a stunning take on sequins for spring break. With the simple canvas of a tank top silhouette, these sequins really shine.

A popular set frequently seen on Tiktok, these pieces from White Fox offer a subtler option for a little sparkle. Featuring a knit fabric with sequins delicately woven throughout, this is a top I own myself and absolutely love for an effortless way to incorporate a little something extra.

To make a skirt the star of the show, check out this piece featuring beautiful green beading in a floral pattern. This style of beading can also be found in tops, dresses, and shorts on Peppermayo if that’s more your speed!

Paying homage to the origins of the trend itself, Vinted and Depop are two second-hand platforms known for some of the best one-of-a-kind vintage sequin pieces, of which this is just one example. Search phrases such as vintage sequin, crochet sequin, and X color sequin for the best results.

Bold & Bright

Spring break is also the perfect opportunity to wear those statement pieces lying around in your closet, or seek out an exciting new one. Think bright florals, bold patterns, and anything that makes you stand out from the crowd at that long-awaited post-beach dinner or even just grabbing a coffee with friends.

If you know you’ll have a dressier occasion, a vibrant top like this one from Revolve is a fun option; the tie-neck and eccentric pattern add a unique touch, and the silkiness of the piece brings elegance and reminiscence of luxury scarves.

For a more affordable option, consider this beautiful silky halter from H&M, featuring thick coastal stripes as its bold element. The cowl neck of this top adds yet another layer of elegance and interest that’ll be sure to make your outfit pop.

The red floral of this dress with its button-front style lends itself perfectly to a tropical wardrobe. A perfect piece to pair with cute sandals, and being adjustable in its style, this mini dress is an easy yes.

For a maxi dress, this is a personal favorite with its bold floral and gorgeous blues, but I highly recommend checking out more on Peppermayo’s website! They’re possibly my favorite place to shop for vacation and summer dresses, with the most stunning styles in every length and color.

With Spring Break coming up next month, I hope that whether you’re searching for specific pieces, brands, or simply some inspiration, this list will help you escape from the cold and windy winter on College Hill.

Spanning everything from flowing ruffles to eye-catching sequins, the possibilities are truly endless when it comes to a warm vacation.

As a final note, though, remember that these trends can be just as achievable by borrowing from a friend or shopping secondhand, and wearing what you feel confident is what’ll make your spring break closet shine brightest!