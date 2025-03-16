The Best Bikini Brands of 2025 For All Budgets, Body Types

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bikini season is fast approaching, and 2025’s hottest brands are turning up the heat with trendy styles that sizzle.

As summer 2025 and spring break near, it’s time to refresh your bikini collection. Whether you’re looking for bold statement pieces, eco-friendly fabrics, or the perfect fit for every body type, this year’s picks offer something for everyone. From luxury labels to affordable gems, we’ve rounded up the best bikini brands of 2025 to help you find your perfect match for the sun-soaked season ahead.

The best bikini brands, at a glance

Best overall: Free People

Most affordable: Cupshe

Top Designer: Solid & Striped

Best Overall Bikini Brand: Free People

Love this: eco-friendly materials, trendy patterns, versatile

This could be better: expense, size inclusivity

Price Range: $100-$300 (set cost) Sizes: XS-XL

The ultimate go-to brand of 2025, Free People’s boho-chic aesthetic delivers fashion-forward, functional, and high quality bikinis. Additionally, their sustainability initiatives are admirable, donating unsold wholesale to non-profits and using recycled materials in their designs. Currently, we’re obsessed with the free-est Michelle Bikini Top, with its complementary colored strings and subtle patchwork.

Best for Budget: Cupshe

Love this: affordable, tons of different patterns, shaping & supportive

This could be better: quality, some styles are more retro

Price Range: $10-$45 Sizes: XS-XL

If you’re looking for a way to revamp your wardrobe without breaking the bank, Cupshe is the brand for you. They have a plethora of options for colors, patterns, body types, attempting to be as inclusive and accessible as possible. One of our many favorites is the Pearlescent Sweetheart Bikini.

Trendiest Designs: Frankie’s Bikinis

Love this: innovative designs, high quality

This could be better: size options, prices

Price Range: $75-$140 Sizes: XS-XL

An effortlessly trendy celebrity-endorsed brand, designed by none other than the lovely Bella Hadid. Teleport to California with these Malibu high quality bikinis. If you are looking for a bold statement piece, the Sandy Micro Ruffle Bikini Bottom is the perfect addition to your collection.

Best For Young Adults: Aerie

Love this: prices, size friendly

This could be better: quality, tummy control

Price Range: $75-$140 Sizes: Tops 32A-38DD, Bottoms XXS-XXL

A fan favorite for their reasonable prices, inclusive sizing, and comfort. From bright, tight, sporty and supportive, to trendy and cheeky, Aerie has a wide range of styles where everyone can find a suit right for them. Crochet bikini tops have been on the rise the last few years, and coupled with this year’s love for bright colors, the Sun-Lover Cloudweave Crochet Bikini Top is just what we needed.

Match Made in Heaven: Blackbough

Love this: couple suits, biodegradable packaging & use of recycled fabrics, quality & comfort

This could be better: prices, limited coverage options, shipping costs

Price Range: $95-$130 Sizes: XS-XXL

If you and your partner are on the prowl for a matching set to create a perfectly coordinated look, search no further. Blackbough’s buttery-soft double-lined fabrics and cutesy couple designs take the spotlight for matching suits. Bright and bold tropical designs are in, and Blackbough’s Blue Crush set is one of many to add to your vacay wardrobe.

Best Designer Swimwear Brand: Solid & Striped

Love this: sleek silhouettes, celebrity-endorsed, high quality

This could be better: accessibility & affordability, environmental initiatives

Price Range: $150-$300 Sizes: XS-XL

Known for its timeless swimwear and simple elegance, Solid & Striped is our favorite designer brand. It’s a celebrity favorite, with Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Nina Dobrev, and Olivia Rodrigo sporting their suits on multiple occasions. Whether you’re an influencer, celebrity, or beach-lover, Solid & Striped is for you. While usually pretty pricey, on sale, some of their bikinis go for under $40. This beautiful piece, the Eva Bikini Top Jacquard Brule Crinkle Sun, is on sale for $90.