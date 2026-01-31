The Art of the Signature Scent: Why to Have One, How to Find One

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Scent is the only part of you that enters a room before you do, and stays long after you leave. It’s also the fastest way to trigger a memory you didn’t even realize you still had. One random whiff of a perfume and you are back in your sophomore year of high school on a date with the boy you thought was ‘the one’ at 16 years old. Suddenly you’re not just smelling a scent, you’re being transported into your past. Nothing holds memories better than scent.

“That’s part of the reason why fragrance is so powerful: it doesn’t just smell good. It shapes perception; it tells a story.”

That’s exactly why a signature scent is such an important thing. The best ones are the perfumes that people associate with you so strongly that whenever they smell that scent in public, you’re their first thought. It is more or less your personal brand… and you smell good!

Here’s the thing. Just because you need a signature scent, does not mean that you can only wear that scent. I consider myself to be a perfume connoisseur, and it would be quite limiting if I only wore one scent. I love switching it up here and there. Some days I want clean and fresh, other days I want warm and sweet, and sometimes I want something that feels expensive and intimidating. That being said, my signature scent (the one I wear about 85% of the time) is my default. It is my “I don’t want to think, I just want to smell like myself” fragrance. My signature scent for the past 4 years has been Bubble Bath by Maison Margiela Replica. It is a clean and fresh scent that makes me feel instantly put together.

What to look for

If you are trying to find your signature scent, start with this guide. Don’t shop by popularity, shop by vibe. Ask yourself how you want to be perceived, how you want to be remembered. Your scent is your power; use it.

For a clean and effortless scent, like you are fresh out of the shower, go for a soft musk, airy floral, skin but better scent. Some examples of these are Glossier You, Juliette Has A Gun Not a Perfume, or Byredo Blanche.

For a warm and cozy scent, you want to look for a vanilla or amber scent. I like Vanilla 28 by Kayali or Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace.

For a bright, feminine, and flirtatious scent, I would go for a floral and soft fruit scent profile. Some of my favorite fragrances for this category are Diptyque Eau Rose, and Valaya by Perfumes de Marly.

Finally, for a cool and chic scent, I would look for a woody or sandalwood scent. You could try Le Labo’s Santal 33, or Commodity Paper Expressive. These are typically unisex, which could be a great option!

Although I kept my recommendations brief, the options are truly endless. That’s why I recommend finding your signature scent by identifying your ideal scent profile, and going in person to somewhere like Sephora or Bloomingdales and asking for help from a sales associate, they are always so helpful! The most important thing is to test the perfume on your skin before purchasing and letting it dry down for about 30 minutes because they smell different on everyone.