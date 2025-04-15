How I found my signature scent as a college student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

With #fragrancetok, #perfumetok, TikTok Shop, and companies like ScentBird and Dossier, it’s fair to say that fragrance is en vogue right now. “My signature scent” or “how to find your signature scent” are extremely popular trends, but they tend to recommend methods that involve a lot of trial and error, which can get expensive.

I was able to find my signature scent without breaking the bank, and here’s how you can too. The key to your signature scent is layering. Perfume alone typically isn’t enough to last the entire day.

First, understand what kind of fragrance you are buying and how long the scent will last.

Here’s a list from weakest to strongest:

Body mist – lasts 2 hours

Eat fraiche – lasts 2 hours

Eau de cologne – lasts 2-3 hours

Eau de toilette – lasts 4-7 hours

Perfume oil – lasts 8 hours

Eau de perfume/parfum – lasts 8+ hours

Perfume or parfum – lasts 12 hours

I typically buy eau de parfum, and this is where I’ll spend the most money—but I won’t spend over $50 on a fragrance.

The first step in finding your signature scent is figuring out what scent family you like. Personally, I like gourmands, specifically vanilla.

Next, find shower products that match the scent family you enjoy. I stick to affordable options from Walmart or Target. I usually pick up a body wash and a sugar scrub in a vanilla scent.

I’ll also buy a deodorant and body lotion in the same scent family if I can. If not, I go for something unscented or with a neutral fragrance.

For layering fragrances, I typically use both a body spray and a perfume, that way, the scent lasts all day and has more depth.

I stick to Walmart and Target for body sprays; one of my favorite brands is fine’ry. Both the body sprays and perfumes are affordable and last longer than other options at the same price point.

Perfumes is where I tend to splurge (on a budget). Never blind buy the full size. Even if you smell it in-store, fragrances mix with your body chemistry and can smell different once applied.

I recommend taking advantage of sampler sets from Sephora and Ulta. These sets include mini sizes of several perfumes and a coupon to redeem a full-size bottle for free or at a discount.

It might seem obvious, but I also wait for the Sephora VIB sale or specific Ulta fragrance promotions since their fragrances rarely go on sale. Since I already know I like gourmands, I stick to those. When I want to experiment, I try scents that are next to gourmands on the fragrance wheel, like fruity and fruity florals.

There are also specific brands that carry many fragrances I love, so I tend to stick with them.

While there are websites and subscription services like Dossier and ScentBird, I’ve never personally tried them, so I can’t recommend them.