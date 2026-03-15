Stood Up at South Station: A Solo Day in Boston

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Find yourself in Boston meeting a special someone and getting stood up? Don’t worry, here is a full day of activities to do by yourself while in the big city. From parks to cafes to museums to walkways and restaurants, I’ll make sure you never spend a second ruminating, but rather appreciating all the other wonderful things inside this city. Boston offers so much fun and beauty to keep you moving forward instead of circling back to a phone that never buzzed.

Outside in Nature

Your thoughts might be spinning, and that is why it is essential you ease your mind with a calm walk through the wide path, full of other walkers and runners too who finish their run and then impressively still manage to keep their plans afterward. Along the river, you can walk or even sit on the docks and watch people, appreciate the sailboats, or gaze into the skyline.

If you’re feeling more riled, consider going to the Boston Public Garden. This park features swan boats and willow trees that will definitely lower your pounding heart rate in a beneficial way. Within the park, you can read a book on a bench, sketch the flowers you see, or stare out into the waves of water and disconnect from technology altogether.

Treat Yourself

Take a stop at the famous Levain Bakery with its array of deliciously dense, chewy cookies. You can grab a seat by the window and watch the people walking their dogs in cute sweaters, students carrying books they may not even know how to read, or the couples that actually know how to communicate. Take a bite out of their famous chocolate chip walnut cookie to enjoy something sweet that can actually keep you warm.

If you’re up for some caffeine, walk into Pavement Coffeehouse right off Newbury Street. This place is known for its wooden architecture, strong coffee, and the sound of students actually doing work. At this spot, you can order a latte or one of their house bagels, journal in your notebook, sketch the passing city, or swipe through some new matches.

Shopping

It might be time to rebrand, so move yourself into Reformation, a clothing store filled with sustainably made dresses and fitted tops. They offer all kinds of styles, so try on something for class, an internship, or even a first date. A new outfit that will lead into a new life.