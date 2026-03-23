Spring Break on a College Budget: How to Do It Right

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Spring Break fast approaching, I can already feel the sand between my fingers and the sound of waves crashing against the shore. Amidst this dreary New England fake spring we’ve been suffering through, the spring break oasis we can’t wait to escape to truly couldn’t come fast enough. Though I know plenty of friends who are heading home to the East Coast, or going somewhere that may not exactly promise bikini weather, for those of us who are soaking up the sun, there’s still one cloud hanging over the trip: the budget.

While I would love nothing more than for my responsibilities to completely fade into the background for a week, I’m unfortunately going with a group of friends who all share one very defining trait: we’re college students. And if that means anything, it means we’re on a budget. But that shouldn’t stop us from making the absolute most of spring break. So here’s everything I’ve picked up while planning our trip, and some things you might want to try to make sure your spring break doesn’t leave you repenting well into next semester.

Book an Airbnb

Airbnbs have become a hot commodity for a reason. Hotels, even the more affordable ones, tend to run pricier than what you can find on Airbnb, VRBO, or similar sites. And honestly, there’s something about staying in a cute apartment or house with your friends that feels a little more fun, a little more independent, and a little more adult. If you’re lucky you can get a full kitchen, a living room, and enough space to actually spread out and feel at home. That kitchen especially comes in handy when you’d rather stock up at a local grocery store and cook a fun meal than spend money eating out every single night. I’ve also found in my searching that some of the more budget-friendly hotel options, like Holiday Inn, may come with minimum stay requirements that aren’t always the most flexible.

Plane Tickets

If your trip involves a flight, don’t panic. There are still plenty of ways to make it work. Spirit Airlines is a great place to start—the fares are almost concerningly affordable, and my friends and I are fully taking advantage of that to get to Florida. That said, don’t write off other options too quickly. If you plan early enough or look at off-peak times, it’s not unheard of to find a solid deal on a more traditional airline. Because let’s be real, Spirit isn’t exactly known for being a luxurious experience, but hey, you get what you pay for, and sometimes that’s exactly what you need.

One thing to watch out for: Spirit and other budget airlines will charge you extra—often an almost offensive amount—to check a bag. If you’re only going for a few days, consider splitting a large suitcase with a friend to share that cost. Also worth knowing, Spirit doesn’t allow large carry-ons in the overhead bin, just a personal item like a backpack, so pack light and actually read the fine print on your ticket. Oh, and if a window or aisle seat is a dealbreaker for you, know that choosing your seat will also cost extra. Budget airlines have a lot of sneaky little fees, so go in with your eyes open.

Once You’re There

Even in paradise, there’s no shortage of free or cheap things to do, and at the end of the day, you’re on spring break, so what’s not to love? Take public transportation and explore like a local, make a grocery run and cook a meal in the Airbnb instead of eating out every night, and take full advantage of the beach, the parks, and the sunshine you came all this way for. If you’re looking for cute spring break outfits, here are some affordable shops you should definitely check out. Now go enjoy it! Soak it all in, get your steps in, and have the best time—without spending money you don’t have. Future you and your bank account will thank you.