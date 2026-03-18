Top Ten Most Affordable Places to Shop for Last Minute Spring Break Outfits

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break always seems to sneak up faster than expected. If you’re like me, you get so caught up in work that it’s almost too late by the time you realize you have nothing to wear for your trip. Luckily, there are lots of cute places to shop for some last-minute finds that won’t break the bank. Here are the best places to look for some last-minute vacation fits:

Zara

If you’re looking for pieces that are both stylish and elevated, then Zara is the place to look. They have some great options right for spring, like flowing dresses, linen sets, and trendy tops for beach dinners or nights out. The prices vary, but are typically pretty affordable and look much more expensive than they actually are.

Princess Polly

Princess Polly is an iconic store for on-trend vacation outfits with endless options. They have tons of matching sets, mini dresses, and bright tops that are perfect for hanging out at the beach or cute dinners and sunset pics. They also always have a 25% student discount, which makes a huge difference, as well as their massive sale section. Their orders typically ship fast, which is definitely needed when packing at the last minute!

Edikted

We all know and love Edikted when looking for something affordable and cute. They always have new styles which will help you build the perfect spring break wardrobe! They have adorable crochet tops, mini-skirts, cute sets for a vacation night out, and anything else you may be looking for. Prices are very affordable, and they almost always have crazy sales that you won’t want to miss out on!

Motel Rocks

When looking for a statement outfit to wear on a night out, Motel Rocks has the best bold and fun tops, with unique detailing, and flattering fit that help create a photo-ready look for Spring Break. Their statement tops and dresses help create an outfit that is ready to wear and steal the spotlight.

ASOS

ASOS is often overlooked, but they have a large selection of styles at different price points. From swimsuits to cover-ups, dresses to accessories, you can create an entire spring break outfit all from one place. Plus, they provide ongoing promotions for their entire customer base, including students. The shipping is usually fast, so you can get your favorite looks fast and affordably.

Blackbough Swim

Blackbough Swim is an ideal choice for women looking for trendsetting swimwear that has both individuality & superior quality. The majority of their bikini offerings include bright, fun colours, flattering shapes & stylish tropical patterns that are great for photos at the riverside or on the ocean beach. While more expensive than some alternatives, the quality of their product design, along with its designer feel, is always well worth the cost.

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing offers amazing vacation outfit styles at affordable prices and has a ton of trendy vacation dresses, including a wide selection of bodycon dresses, matching sets, and beach cover-ups for reasonable prices. If you want to buy several outfits without spending too much money, PrettyLittleThing is perfect for you!

Cotton On

Cotton On has a ton of great casual clothing options for spring break. From tank tops to denim shorts, cover-ups, and flowy dresses, they have staples that go together easily. Prices are more than reasonable, so you can stock up on everyday essentials and your vacation wants without going broke!

PacSun

PacSun provides an ideal beach-like atmosphere for an enjoyable spring break. With its fun bikinis, comfortable graphic tee shirts, and casual denim selections, it has something for everyone who wants to go out during the day or stay around the pool/beach area. If you prefer a more laid-back California-inspired look, this is a nice place to shop.

Missguided

Another option for an inexpensive night out and beach attire is Missguided. You can find so many things to fill your suitcase: cute sets, swimsuits, and perfect outfits for friends during spring break. Additionally, the brand has frequent sales, so it’s easy to find affordable fashion trends while still being able to get some new items!

As a chronic procrastinator, these are some brands that have saved me on many different occasions. So if you are just starting your shopping, these are the places to look. Save money and get everything you need on time.