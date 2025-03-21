Solving Your Packing Problems: How I Pack For A Week-Long Trip With Only a Carry-On

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

Spring break is here! As college students, the habit of procrastinating applies just as much to packing as it does homework. I’m sure many of you are in the same position right now: it’s the day before your flight and you haven’t started packing. Do you even know what you need to pack?

For many of us traveling abroad, the last thing we want to do is bring a checked bag. It costs more and it’s too heavy to lug around your entire trip. The downside is that it’s always a struggle to fit everything you need into a carry-on for a week-long trip. But, you don’t need to make sacrifices. Here are my packing tips for saving space and bringing all the outfits you want:

1. Cut Down on Bottoms

The key to a well-packed suitcase is efficiency, and that starts with minimizing the number of bottoms you bring. Realistically, you don’t need a different pair of pants for each day. I recommend bringing two to three versatile bottoms like a pair of jeans, a comfortable pair of lightweight pants, and a skirt or shorts (depending on your destination).

2. Use Packing Cubes

Packing cubes are a game-changer. They help compress your clothes while keeping everything organized. I like to sort mine by category: tops, bottoms, and pajamas/loungewear. Rolling your clothes before placing them in the cubes saves even more space and prevents wrinkles. Bonus: Packing cubes make it way easier for you to find what you packed without making a mess out of your luggage.

3. Maximize Your Personal Item Bag Space

Most airlines allow a carry-on plus a personal item, and you’d be surprised how much you can fit into a backpack or tote. I use my personal item for things like my laptop, chargers, toiletries (in a TSA-approved bag), and any small accessories I might need. A structured bag with multiple compartments makes organizing easier and ensures you can quickly grab what you need mid-flight. A pro-tip for packing your personal item bag is keeping all of your must-have essentials there like medication, identification, cash, toothbrush, and an extra pair of underwear.

4. Wear Your Bulkiest Items on the Plane

Save space! To save room in your suitcase, wear your heaviest clothing and biggest shoes while traveling. I always opt for my bulkiest sneakers or boots, a comfy oversized sweater or hoodie, and a jacket. Layers are your best friend for destinations with warm days and chilly nights. Also, a bulky plane outfit can double as extra pillows on the plane.

5. Pack Your Socks and Intimates In Your Shoes

Shoes take up a significant amount of space in your carry-on, so make use of every inch! Stuff socks, underwear, and even small accessories into your shoes to maximize space. This trick also helps maintain the shape of your more delicate shoes and prevents them from getting squished.

6. Pack an Empty Bag

If you’re like me, you always come back from a trip with way more than you arrived with. Save yourself from storage stress by packing an extra bag you can use if you wind up in this situation by packing an empty bag. Many tourist shops charge for tote bags, so keeping an extra one around can save you money.

Not traveling for Spring Break? No problem! This is how you have the perfect staycation wherever you are.