Self Tan Secrets: My Dos And Don’ts To Master Your Routine

Winter can be brutal without self tan: cold weather, dry skin, and that washed-out, ghostly look we all try to avoid. I find myself always making excuses “it’s just my winter color!”. That’s where self-tan comes in to save the day. A little tan can make a huge difference. And let’s be real— self-tanning isn’t just for people with fair skin. Even if you already have a naturally tanned complexion, a little self-tanner can enhance your glow and even out your skin tone. For me, it’s the final touch that takes my look from good to great whenever I’m dressing up for a night out or a big event. But getting that flawless, streak-free tan takes a little strategy. Follow these dos and don’ts to achieve a natural-looking glow without any of the classic self-tan fails.

Dos:

Find a Self Tan Product That’s Right For You

There are tons of self-tanning products on the market—mousses, lotions, sprays, and even gradual tanners. If you’re new to self-tanning, a gradual lotion is a great place to start. For a deeper, more instant tan, mousses tend to work best. Pick a formula that complements your skin type and tone. Also, be sure to get tanning face drops that develop better than products meant for your body. Here are some of my favorite products:

Exfoliate In the Shower Throughout The Week

Smooth skin is the key to an even tan. Exfoliating a few times a week prevents buildup and helps your self-tan apply flawlessly. Use a gentle body scrub or an exfoliating mitt to rub away dryness, paying extra attention to areas like your elbows, knees, and ankles.

Moisturize Regularly

Dry skin and self-tan don’t mix. If you apply your tanner to dry skin you will end up with patchy spots and a fast fading tan. Keeping your skin hydrated with a moisturizer ensures your tan lasts longer and fades evenly. Make sure you are moisturizing with lotion daily, especially before applying self-tanner, to avoid patchiness. Any lotion works; there’s no need to buy anything fancy.

Clean Your Palms Immediately After Applying

Orange hands are a dead giveaway that your tan isn’t natural. Always wash your palms with soap immediately after applying self-tanner. A self-tanning mitt can also help prevent unwanted stains. But, as a messy girl by nature I always make sure I use a towel or cotton pad to clean up my palms before calling it quits for the night.

Remember to Get Hard to Reach Places

Don’t neglect areas like your back, the backs of your arms, your armpits, behind your ears, and behind your knees. If you have trouble reaching these places try using a tan applicator that lengthens your reach like this one from Amazon.

Don’tS:

Shave Day Of

When you shave your hair follicles are temporarily opened by the absence of hair. This means that when you apply self tanner directly to your skin after shaving that area, the tanner collects in those opened pores leaving you with tiny dark spots the next day. If you need to shave, plan it out so you tan at least 24 hours after.

Leave Tanner on Your Knuckles and Joints For Long

Tanner tends to cling to dry areas like knuckles, elbows, and knees. To avoid dark patches, apply a small amount of moisturizer to these areas before self-tanning and blend carefully. Also, I find that these places tan faster and darker so I try to wash the tanner off these specific parts of my body before it fully develops– usually around 3-4 hours.

Use a Shade Too Dark For You

Most people who avoid self tanner do so because they are scared of looking orange. And you know what? That’s totally valid. The secret to avoiding looking unnatural is not going too dark. If you’re a naturally pale person there is no need to jump to the darkest shade. Start off with light tanner and work your way up if you need to.

Wash Your Hands While The Self Tan Develops

Washing your hands too soon after applying self-tanner can create an unnatural contrast between your arms and hands. There’s no looking natural when your hands and arms are two completely different colors. So, (even though it’s a little gross) do not wash your hands and risk washing off the tanner while it’s still developing.

Wear Tight Clothing While the Self Tan Develops

Tight clothing can wipe away the tanner and leave streaks or patches. To avoid this, wear dark and loosely fitting clothing while the tanner develops. Since I usually tan before bed I wear a baggy black t-shirt to bed.