Struggles of a pale girl in the fall: finding the perfect self tanner

Now that summer is officially over and the UV has diminished, the fall chill in the air reminds me that self-tanning season is now in full swing. As a pale girl, I have tried my fair share of tanners. However, I am still longing to find the perfect one.

Everyone loves their Thursday “everything showers”, when you can finally wash your hair that has been slicked back for days, do a full body shave and apply your favorite moisturizer. The feeling is unmatched. But, we must not forget the most crucial part: self-tanning!

Standing in front of your bathroom mirror, pumping the orange mouse on your stained glove, you are aware there is no going back. You cover your body in this foamy concoction, praying you are not missing a hard-to-reach spot. As the tanner oxidizes on your skin, the self-tan smell becomes extremely prominent.

I have yet to find a tanner that I truly love but, out of the many I have tried, a few stand out.

Jergens Natural Glow Instant Self Tanner is an OG of mine. The product itself is not terrible. The shade of the tan appears natural on my ivory-toned skin and does not leave orange hues. However, it washes off after one rinse and the smell is not the best. I recommend Jergen self-tanner for beginners, specifically for its incredibly cheap price of $13.49 and easy accessibility.

Another product I would recommend is the St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse. This tanner is perfect for times when you are in a pinch and need to feel bronzed in an instant (more like two hours). Applying this mousse is super easy and it dries almost instantly, so make sure to be quick when rubbing the product in. However, once the tan is dry, you are still left with a pungent smell. Unfortunately, this self-tanner is on the pricier side and can be found at more high-end beauty stores like Sephora, Ulta and Nordstrom.

An alternative self-tanner I would recommend is Coco & Eve, a 100% clean and cruelty free product. This tan gives you a beautiful glow that comes in three different shades: medium, dark and ultra dark. From personal experience, this tan still does have an odor but the appearance of the tan compensates for it.

As a pale girl, I understand the struggles that fall and winter bring and am still searching for the most ideal self-tanner. I hope that with time brands will curate a product that is long lasting and does not smell.