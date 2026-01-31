Safety Changes on Brown University’s Campus 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We have faced a devastating loss on our campus that has changed our school forever. For most, the tragic incident has left grief, fear, and countless questions about the safety of our campus. The school has implemented many changes over break, and as we all settle back in, it’s important that all students are able to feel safe in the place we call home. Here are the biggest changes we have seen on campus to prevent future violence and improve safety:

1. Increased Safety Personnel and Security Presence

The Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management (DPSEM) has increased the number of officers patrolling all academic buildings, residence halls, and at events. This staffing has been increased as students have come back to campus.

2. Leadership Changes in Public Safety

The Brown University district’s former Chief of Public Safety took administrative leave, and Hugh T. Clements, former Police Chief in Providence, was placed as Interim Vice President of Public Safety to lead these adjustments around campus.

3. Building Access and Control Upgrades

Brown ID cards are now required to enter almost any building on campus through swipe access, while others remain closed only to authorized personnel. The buildings without swipe access, such as the Admission Welcome Center and Brown Bookstore, have additional security guards on-site. The hours of building accessibility will vary depending on class hours and student organizations, meetings, and events.

4. After-Action and External Security Reviews

Brown has recently launched safety and emergency protocols, both voluntary and required, to assist students and staff in understanding how to react in critical situations and to become familiar with safety technology around campus. BrownReady teaches existing emergency management programs, highlighting prevention, preparation, and response. The school is continuing to review all information from December 13th to help better implement safety changes

5. Expanded Emergency and Surveillance Technology

New panic buttons have been added throughout campus, and more security cameras have been installed in various buildings. The panic buttons are tall booths with a blue light on the top; these buttons provide instant connection to DPSEM in any given emergency. New blue light phones have been installed on campus, and the university plans to add more throughout the semester.

6. Complementary Mental Health and Healing Initiatives

Brown has introduced a new program, Brown Ever True, to help students cope. It’s a community initiative building mental health services, crisis counseling, trauma support systems, and healing programs, all acknowledging that mental health is equally important as safety infrastructure and should be prioritized.

These new measures integrate the best safety practices used on campuses nationwide:

Having a strong and visible public safety force both reassures and deters potential threats.

Reducing risk by controlling access by checking IDs before allowing people into buildings. This plays a crucial role in limiting the number of unknown individuals’ access to academic buildings on campus or areas with a large number of students.

Decreasing response time; new cameras and panic buttons assist students in finding help quickly.

Making improvements and taking accountability. Continuing evaluations and leadership changes assure that Brown isn’t just acting or reacting, but learning and improving our school.

Feeling anxious after something like this is completely normal, and you’re definitely not alone. As classes and activities resume on campus, it’s important that everyone is able to heal and feel safe. With enhanced communications and community support, Brown is safer than ever and equipped to handle any potential emergency. Utilize campus resources, connect with other students, and most importantly, allow yourself and others grace as we move forward.