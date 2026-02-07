Rushing a Sorority at Brown? Here’s What to Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Brown University’s five-day recruitment schedule kicked off last night. If you’re registered for recruitment, I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re feeling anxious about the whirlwind process. Here are some things to keep in mind in the coming days and weeks as you decide whether or not to “Go Greek!” at Brown!

First, if you’re anything like me, you may not have looked into the rush scene beforehand. Here, we have four Panhellenic (meaning to be part of the National Panhellenic Conference) chapters: Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, and Kappa Delta. Each sorority follows structured guidelines and a democratic leadership process, with women-only members. Here at Brown, our chapters strongly encourage extracurricular and civic engagement, high academic and moral standards, and quality friendships.

Not only do we have these four chapters, but we also have a Panhellenic Council (“Panhel”) which connects each and upholds international standards. Active chapter members will redirect most questions about sorority life to Panhel during recruitment.

I cannot stress enough how important it is to keep an open mind during rush. I (and many other girls I know!) signed up pretty last minute before ours, not planning to go through with recruitment in advance. But if you’ve done any research, you’ve probably gleaned some insight from chapter members or those adjacent. Please keep in mind that, no matter what people say, nobody is immune to bias, and the perspectives you’re getting may not be accurate or applicable to you. One thing I really like about the rush process is that potential new members (PNMs) have the opportunity to meet girls from every house, so please—take advantage of this! Form your own opinions after sharing your own conversations, and don’t let what other members or PNMs have to say interfere.

Also, one of the biggest mistakes you could make is speaking poorly about a house, particularly to other PNMs, during recruitment. You truly have no idea who might have had positive or negative experiences with different chapters, and who might want to go back to a house but might not be able to. Plus, you don’t know where you’ll end up, either. It’s far safer to keep negative opinions to yourself, unless you have serious concerns. In that case, Panhel is always open to receiving confidential feedback!

Thinking back to my recruitment experience, I was so worried about how to present myself. But I promise—conversations with the right house for you will determine the right choice. You should feel free to represent yourself truly. The questions members ask aren’t meant to be intimidating or selective. Rather, the girls just want to get to know you, and this is the perfect opportunity for you to get to know them back.

Also, if you’re sweating about what to wear, I promise it’s best to just wear what makes you feel comfortable and confident. You can find the other outfit guidelines (which truly are intended to reduce anxiety) here. And trust me, we all know how cold it is. Comfort and safety can trump aesthetics!

Overall, rush isn’t intended to be a scary process. I completely understand why it can feel that way, especially with how many girls sign up. But the Greek life scene here is full of welcoming individuals who are just excited to see where you fit in. Try not to overthink things—soon enough, you’ll look back and realize everything works out the way it’s meant to. If you’re looking for more tips in the meantime, check out this article!

Have fun!