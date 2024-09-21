Pumpkin Spice and Cozy Nights: Nine Fall Activities to Try Today

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days grow short and the air turns crisp, I find myself enchanted by the simple pleasures of fall. The air carries hints of cinnamon and nutmeg, like a freshly baked pie cooling on the windowsill, while the soft crunch of golden leaves underfoot stirs nostalgic memories of carefree childhood days spent jumping into piles of leaves, with laughter echoing in the distance. It’s the perfect season to make homemade chai – sip it slowly, letting the spices warm you from the inside out as you flip through an old novel or revisit a beloved film like You’ve Got Mail. Call your mom just to hear her voice, or take a long walk in the cool evening air. Better yet, do both. This time of year calls for Billie Holiday’s Autumn in New York, fragrance diffusers filled with a pumpkin spice & black walnut essential oil blend, and letting the aroma wrap around you like a favorite scarf. Here’s how to embrace these small joys of fall.

Start a New Book

Cozy up with a warm blanket and dive into something new. Try The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo (you won’t want to put it down), or if you’re in the mood for something more autumnal, The Secret History by Donna Tartt is perfect for this season. Visit Brown Bookstore on Thayer Street or Paper Nautilus Books on Wayland Avenue to find your next page-turner. The joy of browsing for books is a wonderful escape in itself.

Transition to a Fall Scent

Switching up your scent with the seasons is like swapping out a favorite playlist (which I also recommend)—it sets a new vibe that adds a little spice to your daily routine. Personally, I love catching whiffs of different fragrances while I study; it’s like the scent weaves a tapestry of memories, transporting me back to cozy fall nights with my best friend from home, making everyday moments feel a little more special. Try starting with Bath & Body Works’ Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow Body Lotion to keep your skin soft, then layer it with Victoria’s Secret Bare Vanilla Perfume for a lasting, warm scent.

Get Fall Snacks

Take a stroll to Whole Foods on Waterman Street, where you’ll find everything from Pumpkin Spice Granola to Caramel Apple Cups. Their seasonal hot apple cider is a must-try, along with pumpkin-flavored hummus for a savory twist. Pack a few treats for a fall-inspired picnic or study session on the Main Green. If you’re on South Campus, head to Trader Joe’s on South Main Street (a Brown University staple) and grab their famous Pumpkin JoJo’s and Maple Leaf Cookies. And don’t forget their Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese—an ultimate cozy comfort food when you need a break from the Ratty.

Autumn Movie Nights

Procrastinate your studying for one more day to enjoy a cozy night in. Set up a space in your dorm with fairy lights and blankets, and gather your friends for a classic fall film marathon. Think When Harry Met Sally or Fantastic Mr. Fox. Pair the films with homemade popcorn drizzled with pumpkin spice for a seasonal twist.

Nature Photography

I find myself drawn to capturing the beauty of fall on my walks between classes. So I encourage you to do the same, snapping pictures of vibrant leaves, charming campus architecture, or even the little things that bring you joy—a steaming cup of coffee, a friend’s smile, or a cozy corner in the library. It’s a way to pause and appreciate the small things that make this time of year feel special.

Journaling

In the spirit of slowing down, journaling is a great way to take a moment for yourself. I personally love my 5-Minute Journal, but any notebook will do. Just grab it and head to Wriston Quad, where the sound of distant conversations and the breeze create the perfect setting for reflection. Whether you’re reminiscing about your first fall at Brown or dreaming about what’s ahead, writing in this peaceful spot reminds you that school is more than just problem sets. Add some soft acoustic tunes from Fleetwood Mac or Iron & Wine, and let the autumn calm wash over you.

Bake Something

You can also find peace in the simple act of baking. Whether it’s a quick batch of oatmeal cookies or homemade pumpkin bread, the process itself is a cozy ritual. Recently, I’ve really been enjoying making overnight oats (1⁄3 cup of rolled oats, 2 tbsp of chia seeds, 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder, 1 Scoop of Greek Yogurt, and 1⁄2 cup of oat milk) as an easy breakfast option. Listen to Happier with Gretchen Rubin podcast for a boost of positivity as you bake the afternoon away.

Go on a Walk

Take a stroll or bike ride to India Point Park where you can soak in the vibrant fall foliage as it reflects off the water. Bring a book or sketchpad and savor the calm of being surrounded by nature. You could also pack a thermos of hot apple cider to sip as you enjoy the crisp air.

Visit the RISD Museum

Rainy fall days are perfect for slowly wandering through the RISD Museum. Bundle yourself up in a cozy sweater and immerse yourself in the beautiful artwork, or relish the quiet warmth as a refuge from the chilly outside. Afterward, stop by Seven Stars Bakery for a maple pecan scone and a cup of tea.

As college students, it’s easy to get swept up in the relentless cycle of deadlines, exams, and the pressure to achieve. We tell ourselves that if we just work harder, sleep less, and stay constantly productive, we’ll eventually catch up—finally be able to breathe. But life isn’t made in those big, shiny moments we’re all waiting for—graduations, job offers, or perfectly planned nights out. It’s made in the small, everyday moments that often go unnoticed: the way you smile at a friend across the Main Green, the comfort of a warm oat latte swirling with cinnamon as you sit with your thoughts, or the quiet satisfaction of finishing a good book.

These little rituals, these pockets of calm, are where life actually happens. It’s the way you treat yourself in those in-between moments that truly defines your experience. So, this fall, let yourself slow down. Embrace the small joys of your daily routine, and remember: you are so much more than what you accomplish. You are a breathing, evolving, wonderfully imperfect person, and that’s something worth celebrating every single day.