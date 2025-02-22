Our St. Patrick’s Day Lookbook: What to Wear When and Where

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

St. Patrick’s Day is only a few weeks away. That means your time to get the cutest St Paddy’s outfits are ticking down. This year, don’t be a last minute shopper praying for express shipping to arrive on time. No matter what activities you’re planning, these are the perfect outfit ideas for you. From green staples t-shirts to bold statement pieces, these looks will help you celebrate in style.

Daytime Activities

Day parties call for casual, comfortable outfits with just the right amount of green. You want something easy to move in, but still stylish enough for Instagram pics. Think baby tees, sports merch, and denim staples for an effortlessly cool vibe.

St. patrick’s Baby tees:

A cute, fitted tee is a darty essential. It pairs perfectly with denim and keeps your outfit playful and trendy.

Sports merch (Celtics! Eagles!):

Rep your favorite team while staying on theme with green sports gear. Jerseys and graphic tees make it easy to throw together a spirited look while embodying a laid back, subtly festive vibe.

Denim bottoms, denim skirt:

Denim is the ultimate daytime staple. Even though it’s simple you can take it in many different directions. Incorporate your personal style by switching up the color wash and the style fit.

Denim jackets:

A denim jacket is the perfect layering piece to keep you warm while adding cohesion to your outfit.

Green bows/ accessories:

Accessories make the outfit! A simple green bow or clip is the perfect way to add a festive touch.

Bar Crawl:

A night out calls for a stylish, put-together outfit that will keep you comfortable and warm as you hop from bar to bar. A statement jacket, leather bottoms, and a bold going-out top will have you looking festive and fun.

Statement Jacket:

A bold jacket adds instant personality to your look while keeping you warm between stops.

Leather Bottoms:

Leather adds a touch of edge and sophistication to your outfit, making it perfect for a bar crawl.

Going Out Tops:

A festive top in a deep green shade keeps your look fun and flirty.

Upscale Nighttime Event

For a more elevated St. Patrick’s Day celebration, go for sophisticated fabrics, rich textures, and stylish silhouettes. Olive green, satin, and two-piece sets will give you a chic, fashion-forward look.

Olive:

Olive green gives you a more elevated option if you prefer to stay away from the more in-your-face St. Patrick’s look.

Green satin:

Shiny fabric gives off a luxe feel while keeping things effortless and chic

Two piece sets:

A matching set makes getting dressed easy while keeping your look stylish and cohesive.

If you are still undecided about what to do for St. Patrick’s Day consider going to Boston, the American Home of the Irish. Here are some fun and lucky activities for a St. Paddy’s in Boston.