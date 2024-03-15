Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the Boston Way!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Welcome to Boston! With rich history and traditions in Irish culture, it’s no surprise that there are many things to do to celebrate. Whether it’s your first time in Boston or you’re a seasoned Bostonian, here are some of the top things you can choose to do, or choose them all, whichever you decide to do just remember to wear green.

For the First Timers

In South Boston, known as Southie to us Bostonians, every St Patrick’s Day is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade! This year on Sunday, March 17, 2024, the Southie Parade will start at 1 p.m. on West Broadway (right next to Broadway Stop on the MBTA Red Line) and end at Dorchester Street (right next to the Andrew Stop on the MBTA Red Line), no approximate time as delays are common with parades. A parade map and more information can be found here. This being the 123rd Southie Parade, this is the way to start if you have never celebrated in Boston before. Be prepared to see Irish Step dances, bands, and plenty of floats from different influential figures and brands to celebrate.

As someone who has gone to this parade multiple times, if you want to avoid crowds, this is not the place to do it. There will be plenty of people there celebrating and honoring the Irish culture. When I go, I prefer to get there about two hours before the parade starts and get lunch at Amrheins, a Southie staple. In my experience, they have offered classic Irish dishes around the time of the parade. I like to watch right by the start of the parade on West Broadway, it will be more crowded in this area but it will allow you to leave earlier if that’s what you want. The end of the parade will have the two nearest MBTA stops, Andrew and Broadway, absolutely packed, so if you are able, I highly suggest you take about a mile walk to the MBTA/Commuter Rail South Station to get to your destination if you are taking the train. I have never driven into Boston for this celebration, but most roads in Southie will be closed so don’t expect to find parking close by. The MBTA will be your best bet for getting there.

Overall, this is an amazing experience for your first St. Patrick’s Day in Boston and I cannot suggest it enough.

For the Volunteers

The Boys & Girls Club of South Boston is hosting its annual 5k before the Southie Parade on March 17, 2024. Starting at 11 a.m., join a great cause and participate in their event. For volunteers, you can assist in the 5k activities that the Boys & Girls Club needs help with. Go to this link here and sign up to volunteer; a representative will contact you with more information. Unfortunately for those looking to run/walk the 5k, registration is already closed, so at this point, it is no longer an option for this year.

Even if you don’t sign up to be a volunteer, you can go ahead and cheer on the runners. Make signs, be festive, and support those who are running for a good cause.

For the Music Lovers

The Dropkick Murphys are here in Boston for the entire St. Patrick’s Day Weekend! Playing by Fenway Park at House of Blues on Thursday, March 14, and at the MGM Music Hall on Friday, March 15, Saturday the 16th, and Sunday the 17th (St Patrick’s Day). With the classic Bostonian anthem of “I’m Shipping Up to Boston”, the lyrics will be echoed through all of the city in celebration. There are tickets still available for purchase.

House of Blues: Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m. – lowest $59.50/ticket with fees before tax (Live Nation)*

MGM Music Hall: Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m. – lowest $106.13/ticket with fees before tax (Ticketmaster)*

MGM Music Hall: Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m.- lowest $139.52/ticket with fees before tax (Ticketmaster)*

MGM Music Hall: Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m.- lowest $58.75/ticket with fees before tax (Ticketmaster)*

*Please note pricing and availability can change. Prices were taken on 3/8/2024

For the Sports Crowd

Did you know Boston has its own rugby team? Located out of Quincy, Mass at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the New England Free Jacks will be taking on the NOLA Gold on Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m. Usually, the fans start with a tailgate before the game, and it’s open to all ages. The Free Jacks will also be hosting an official Irish pre-game experience called Stout Fest, where there will be Irish Beer tasting for those who are 21+*. This part of the game will take place two hours before with a start time of 12 p.m. and comes with 15 redeemable tokens for 3oz cups of beer. It is currently $20/person** to add the Stout Fest onto your game ticket through Seat Geek. The game tickets can be purchased for as low as $25/ticket** through Seat Geek. To get to Veterans Memorial Stadium, simply take the MBTA Red Line to either the Wollaston or Quincy Center stops and take a short walk, or bus, to the stadium. This will be an experience like no other.

*Please drink responsibly

**Please note pricing and availability can change. Prices were taken on 3/8/2024.