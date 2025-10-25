Our Guide to Hosting a Friend: Brown U Autumn Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hosting friends from high school, extracurriculars, your hometown, etc., is such a special part of college. I always love introducing my college friends to other important people in my life. Similarly, I adore touring around Brown University and Providence and seeing it through the eyes of first-time visitors. As a senior and lover of hosting, I have perfected my must-dos and must-sees when it comes to arranging the best weekend visit.

HOSTESS WITH THE MOSTESS



I love adding a special touch to a visit. Whether it be mini chocolates on my guests’ air mattress pillows or a cute Canva-made itinerary in advance, I find so much joy in making the stay a little more luxurious…despite the less than optimal sleeping arrangements. In the past, I’ve made small care packages, purchased matching pajamas, and sent Canva-made invitations that highlight the weekend’s key festivities.

DINING

Providence is known for its delicious food scene, and after four years of dining here, I can certainly attest to that. For a cozy autumn night, here are my favorites:

Xaco Taco: Perfect for tacos, chips and guac, and watching the football game of the night.

Waterman Grille: An upscale coastal-inspired restaurant with gorgeous views of the Seekonk River. They update their menu seasonally.

Persimmon: One of the best restaurants in all of Providence, so be sure to reserve your table far in advance. Similarly to Waterman Grille, they update their menu based on produce in season, etc., so you are sure to enjoy an autumnal inspired dish.

Anna Vesuviano’s Pizza: A casual pizza parlor that serves delicious, Neapolitan pizzas. My personal favorite is their “Bianca.” You can order to dine-in or takeout for a cozy at-home meal.

Palo: A quaint and refined tapas bar with flavorful shareables and meats & cheeses.

GOING OUT

If you are 21 or above, these recommendations are for you. My favorite cocktail bar in Providence is The XO Bar. And, although not a cocktail bar, my second favorite spot in town for drinks is Xaco Taco (Must Order: Ranch Water). For a more intimate feel, take a short stroll from campus to Wickenden Pub. For a classic weekend night out, end the evening at Moonshine Alley or Sports & Leisure.

COFFEE

Not only is Providence known for its restaurants, but we also have amazing coffee, which is perfect for a fall morning. Many of the shops feature autumnal inspired drinks, including your classic Pumpkin Spice Latte and more. My personal favorite is Ceremony which is located on Brown University’s campus. The Nitro Bar is a classic, of course, and Brown Bee Coffee has an adorable interior that makes it perfect for a morning debrief.

BRUNCH

Small Point Café: I think they have the best Avocado Toast and bread in all of Providence!

Amy’s: This is an absolute classic weekend spot for Brown students and provides a very realistic glimpse into the College Hill lifestyle.

In The Pink: Located on Thayer Street, if you’re looking for a fruit-dense, colorful brunch, look no further than In The Pink. I personally love their topping selection here as well.

MUST-SEE ON CAMPUS

Patriots Court

The Wayland Arch

SciLi & The Rock

Pembroke Campus

The Main Green

MUST-SEE NEAR CAMPUS