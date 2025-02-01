Our Favorite Sweaters This Season For All Budgets

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Providence weather can be all over the place. One moment, you’re enjoying a sunny 60º fall day, and the next, you’re shivering due to the icy wind. As a Brown student, owning the right sweaters is a necessity. Whether you’re bundling up to trek to the library or layering up to grab coffee, here’s a guide to the best places to find sweaters, both in Providence and online, sorted by price range.

Most affordable:

If you’re looking for affordable, sustainable options, Savers is a thrift lover’s dream. They have everything from chunky vintage knits to cute cardigans. Prices usually range between $15-$45, making it the perfect spot for stylish finds without breaking the bank.

Uniqlo is the ultimate go-to for basics that won’t kill your bank account. Their sweaters are perfect for layering during those freezing winter days, and their prices start as low as $20. They have simple, minimalist designs that work with almost any outfit.

H&M delivers cozy sweaters at incredibly reasonable prices, often $20-$40. From lightweight turtlenecks to warm cable knits, they’ve got options for every type of cold weather. H&M also consistently comes through with amazing quality.

Mid-range:

Queen of Hearts is the perfect local boutique for adorable sweaters. You’ll find statement knits, oversized options, and classic styles for around $50-$100. It’s a great place to grab a sweater that’ll look cute on campus while keeping you warm while also supporting a local business.

Madewell’s sweaters achieve the perfect balance between cozy and stylish. Prices typically fall in the $70-$120 range, and their knits are made with high-quality materials like wool and alpaca blends. Plus, their timeless designs mean you’ll wear them year after year, and trust me, they’ll last.

If you’re looking for trendy sweaters that are both good quality and comfortable, Princess Polly is the perfect option. Their selection ranges from oversized cable knits to cropped cardigans, with most styles priced between $50-$90. Whether you’re going for a cozy lecture vibe or a cute brunch look, their pieces strike the perfect balance between fashionable and functional.

Splurges:

Bloomingdale’s is the perfect destination for high-quality sweaters that combine luxury with style. With brands like Aqua, Vince, and Theory, their selection includes everything you could imagine. Prices generally start at $120 and can go upwards of $300, depending on the brand. This is my personal go-to for cashmere sweaters. Bloomingdale’s often has sales, so keep an eye out for deals to secure a luxury sweater at a more affordable price.

Known for sustainable and ultra-stylish clothing, Reformation’s sweaters start at $150. They are definitely pricey, but they last. Their chunky knits and classy cashmeres are perfect for elevating your cold-weather wardrobe.

For French-inspired sweaters, look no further than Sézane. Known for their attention to detail and timeless designs, their knitwear is made with sustainable materials like organic cotton and mohair blends. Prices typically range from $120-$200, and these pieces are perfect for layering in chilly Providence weather. Sézane’s sweaters are an investment in both style and quality, and I can ensure you’ll wear them for seasons to come.

