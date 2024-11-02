How You Can Stay Warm While Going Out at Brown

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every college girl knows that going out is a year-long necessity. But when the temperature starts to drop, deciding what to wear becomes even more difficult. I know it’s tempting to stick to the small tops and short skirts you’re used to wearing– they’re what’s already in your closet and they’re flattering. And you might be thinking, does it really matter what I wear if I’ll only be outside briefly?

The short answer: yes. It’s important to remember that the cold isn’t just uncomfortable, it’s dangerous. Not dressing warm in the winter can damage the health of your immune system, making you more susceptible to getting sick if you’re exposed to a virus. If you have ever wondered why you can’t seem to kick sickness in the winter while at college not dressing warm enough and protecting your immune system is probably why. Being out in the cold becomes even more dangerous when alcohol is involved. Just because you don’t feel the cold doesn’t mean it isn’t affecting you. Alcohol is a major cause of hypothermia. Alcohol delays the onset of shivering and its duration while also diminishing blood volume, forcing your body to work harder to stay warm. So, it’s absolutely crucial to prioritize your health and be cognizant of the cold when you go out.

Don’t worry about not looking your best, you can still look cute in long sleeves and layers. All it takes is a little strategizing with thoughtful wardrobe choices and quality fabrics. Also, adding layers to your going out fits can make you look more sophisticated which– when done well– I find even sexier and more alluring than more revealing pieces. If you’re feeling lost and doubtful, here are some tips and pieces to look stunning while staying warm in the winter.

Long Sleeve Tops:

I’m sorry to disappoint you, but long sleeves are essential. You have got to cover your arms and your chest if you can bear it. Bonus points if you wear tops made of warm fabrics like velvet, wool or double-lined cotton. Here are some long sleeve tops I love for a night out:

And If those weren’t enough here are 40 more tops I think you’ll love.

Bodysuits:

Long sleeve bodysuits are a staying warm life hack! They will keep you extra warm because they cover your entire stomach as well as your arms. You can find bodysuit basics from just about every clothing brand across all price ranges. Here are two high-quality bodysuits I recommend.

Tall Boots:

Keep your feet and legs warm! Tall high-calf to knee high boots are incredibly chic and sophisticated. They can take your outfit from looking basic and frumpy to it-girl status. You can go for any style with a tall boot. I prefer a simple, heeled and timeless silhouette like the boots from J.Crew below, but I love seeing an edgier buckled look or casual style like the Frye dupes from Altar’d State:

Quality Denim:

Investing in thick, quality denim is one of the smartest decisions you can make. A good pair of jeans will quickly become a go-to for a night out and a staple in your daily wardrobe and they’ll keep your bottom half warm the whole night. Here are some reliable brands I always trust for denim:

Levis

Garage

Abercrombie and Fitch

Stockings

If you insist on wearing a skirt, I plead that you wear stockings underneath. I promise this extra layer won’t compromise your look, it will only give you some extra warmth. Paired with a tall boot, you’ll be giving French in the best way possible. You can find high-quality stockings from SKIMS, Aritzia, and Uniqlo.

Coats and Jackets

The last and most important step of putting your winter going out outfit together is to add your coat or jacket. Don’t skip (or conveniently forget) your final layer.

Remember, even if you only expect to be outside from stepping out the door to getting in the Uber, it’s still important that you dress for the cold.