No Starbucks, No Problem: The Brown U Guide to Autumn Sips Near Campus

With brisk mornings and golden leaves covering the Main Green, autumn has officially arrived in Providence! For many Brown students, autumn brings midterms, cozy sweaters, and most importantly, the pumpkin spice latte. But with no Starbucks on Thayer, where can we turn for our fall comfort foods and drinks? Fear not, for I’ve scouted the streets around Brown’s campus to find the best fall-flavored hug-in-a-cup to fill that Starbucks PSL void.

To make this review consistent, each location was rated 0-10 for three essential criteria: distance, cost, and flavor.

Blue Room:

Where better to start than on campus itself? Located on the Main Green, the Blue Room is an easy stop along any Brown students’ daily route. This cafe is a fan favorite, and for good reason–students can easily buy fresh sandwiches, salads, coffee, and baked goods using their flex points. In terms of fall flavors, the Blue Room offers both pumpkin muffins and pumpkin spice syrup for coffees.

The Blue Room’s pumpkin muffins are everything you’d want in a fall snack: moist, warmly-spiced, with that perfect crisp muffin top (because we all know that’s the best part). The muffin is sizable, making it a satiating breakfast for one or a great snack to split with a friend.

Their pumpkin spice syrup leans more toward pumpkin puree than the thin, sugary syrup you’d find in a Torani bottle. It packs a flavorful punch– rich, creamy, and reminiscent of pumpkin pie filling. However, its thick texture makes it difficult to fully mix into the coffee. You’ll have to give your coffee a quick mix before taking a sip, but this small hassle is well worth it.

Final Rating?

Distance: 10/10 (right on campus)

Cost: 9/10 (Can use flex points)

Flavor: 8.5/10

Brown Bee Coffee

Located less than a mile from the Main Green, Brown Bee Coffee is a great walkable option for any Brown student. Brown Bee has cultivated a wonderful vibe, with beautiful decor and a variety of seating. Brown Bee’s fall offerings are plentiful, including pumpkin spice lattes ($8), maple pecan cinnamon rolls ($9), and pumpkin spice croissants ($11). I opted for the pumpkin spice latte and croissant, running me up $21 after tax.

The pumpkin spice croissant is a work of art almost too beautiful to eat. The croissant dough was light and buttery with orange stripes wrapping around the crust. The filling itself was plentiful but liquidy and dense, clashing with the light croissant and making it quite messy to eat. The pumpkin flavor was deliciously rich in moderation but quickly became overly sweet, making it suitable for an occasional indulgent treat rather than an everyday snack.

The pumpkin spice coffee was just okay. The coffee itself was a little flat and bland, and the pumpkin syrup had a weird amount of granulation and unblended spices. The syrup-to-coffee ratio was spot-on, but I might opt for a different flavor next time.

Final Rating?

Distance: 6/10

Cost: 3/10

Flavor: 6/10

Aroma Joes:

Located on Thayer, Aroma Joes is a great option if you’re looking for something quick and customizable. This fall, they have several festive flavors, including a maple latte, pumpkin spice latte, and apple cider. Aroma Joes is great for a college student on a budget, with their iced lattes typically ranging from $2.50-$5.00.

I opted for an iced almond milk latte with sugar-free pumpkin syrup, only costing me $4.00. However, you get what you pay for with Aroma Joes– the coffee itself was bitter, the almond milk was sour, and the syrup was extremely artificial tasting. Aroma Joes gets points for the inclusion of sugar-free options, but is not the place for a comforting fall drink.

Final Rating?

Distance: 8/10

Cost: 9/10

Flavor: 2/10

The Final Verdict

Whether you’re chasing the perfect PSL replacement or trying to channel your inner Rory Gilmore, Brown’s got you covered. The Blue Room takes the win for convenience, comfort, and high quality on-campus options. Brown Bee steals the aesthetic crown, and Aroma Joe’s earns an honorable mention for their variety of options.

So, the next time you find yourself craving a seasonal treat, skip the Starbucks nostalgia and explore the local options around our campus! Want to learn more about the coffee shops around Brown? Check out An Ex-Barista’s Guide to the Coffee Shops in Providence