Navigating Marketing Internships: Where to Go, What to Do, and How to Find What’s Best for You!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students, we have all felt the stress and confusion around the conversation of summer internships: what do I want to do? Am I qualified for anything? Where do I start, and how do I apply? These are all the questions I, as well as most students, have when thinking about potential internships. It’s easy to get overwhelmed. So, let this be a guide for where to go, what to do, and how to, hopefully, find your dream internship for the summer!

Where to Look:

Focus on what you love. Every brand and company uses some marketing tactics: your favorite clothing brand, music label, car brand, or magazine. Honestly, the potential is endless. Start there. Look into those places and see if they have internship opportunities. A simple Google search can do the job, but LinkedIn, Handshake, and Indeed can all also be great places to look.

If you’re not too sure, scroll through an internship board and see if anything sparks your interest. The key is not to get too set on one thing. Apply to as many as you can; anything that somewhat piques your interest! It really is a roll of the dice, so set yourself up for success.

Social media is another amazing resource. With a quick TikTok or Instagram search, you can see brands’ postings about summer internship applications or information about other upcoming opportunities. Where you want to be located can also be important and help lead your search for internships. Again, apply to different places and don’t box yourself in; there are so many amazing opportunities.

Prepare to Apply:

Every internship application will likely ask for a resume. If you have one, that’s great, and if you don’t, no worries! Brown offers resume workshops if you need help building one. Otherwise, look at online resume builders; they can be extremely beneficial in the process. It was really helpful for me to look at friends’ so I knew how to format my own and what was important to have.

Though every job varies, most will ask for a cover letter. This is a single page of you sharing why you want to intern at said brand, why you are a good fit, and what you would take away from the experience. For this, it’s important to be yourself, show excitement and passion, and use this as your opportunity to pitch yourself. A lot of places are looking at potential more than current qualifications, searching someone who’s ready and excited to learn and grow with the brand.

Companies know that college interns don’t know everything, and most places don’t expect that. Make sure to read their description of the role in depth so you can touch on all the points they made, and make sure you have all the qualities they are looking for. Some are grade-specific as well, so that is also important to check. Some places let you apply through places such as LinkedIn or Indeed, so it’s a good idea to set up both of those if you do not already have accounts made.

Every job is different. Some companies have specific questions or prompts they want you to answer. Taking some time on these and again showing excitement and willingness to learn is essential.

Follow-Ups:

Depending on the role, there’s a strong chance that some places will follow up with next steps. Some places want a portfolio of projects you have done, or want you to answer more questions about yourself and what you’re looking for. Refer to the job description when answering questions, and build off your experiences to help drive you.

Some will ask for a Highervue or some form of video interview; this is an online interview site that many companies use to better identify strong candidates. You will be presented with a question and have about 30 seconds to a minute, typically, to follow up with your answer. It can be hard to prepare for these, but remember to stay calm and do the best you can. It’s ok not to know everything, but stay excited and focused on why you want to work for and with them and how you can add to their culture and success.

It’s important to keep an eye on your email or job boards to make sure you’re staying up to date on any communications about next steps. Don’t be scared of rejection. I know it’s easier said than done, but all you need is one yes! Stay on top of these things and don’t be scared to ask for help or advice from friends, school advisors, and resources, or anyone you look up to.

Find Connections:

Another good way to help find your dream job is to talk to people in the role you hope to have. LinkedIn is a really helpful resource. Look for employees at companies you’re interested in. It’s even better if you are able to find someone who went to Brown and is known in the role you’re interested in. Most professionals are willing to have a quick chat with you for advice and to answer any questions you may have. Email or message as many people as you can.

These conversations can be key to building connections and understanding the process and what places are actually looking for. Inside tips can be super helpful since each company looks for different things. You can always talk to friends, parents, or teachers and see if they know anyone who would be helpful for you to talk to. You would be surprised how often someone is able to help connect you with someone.

I know this all sounds like a lot, and trust me, I have felt overwhelmed by the pressure and work that goes into finding internships. Don’t let others around you stress you out. Peer pressure can be unintentional, but it still adds unnecessary stress to your life.

College is such an early time in your life and career path, and there is no rush to figure out exactly what you want to do with your life. Internships can be great experiences and a chance to try out things that interest you and explore potential industries you may be interested in.

But internships should not feel like life or death. Rejection sucks, but it is just a part of life and definitely should not make you feel defeated. Even thinking ahead to what you may want to do once you graduate is a huge step and is a win in itself. Though internships are amazing, they are not necessary for success by any means, and you should only do them for yourself.

I wish everyone luck with the process, and remember, it’s not something that should take over your whole life. See what you may like, look into different opportunities, and remember, there are so many resources out there to help make the process feel a little bit more digestible.