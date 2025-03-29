My Weekly REPORT: The Books, Eats, and Obsessions You Need to Know About

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

If you’re anything like me, you may have seen smaller social media influencers post weekly REPORTs that give you a glimpse into their enviable lifestyle and ever-adorable products. But, everyone has favorites, and this week I’m sharing my own REPORT:

Reading Eating Playing Obsessing Recommending Treating

Reading

With spring break coming to a close, I’m happy to announce I have two books I’ve been reading this week. The first is The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, a widely recommended book on BookTok (which I normally stray from, but decided to give a try). I rated it a 3/5 on Goodreads, reviewing “writing lowkey sucked but plot was interesting and flew through it in 3 days,” to put it eloquently. I stand by my review when I say the writing wasn’t all there but the idea was and it was certainly a quick and easy read.

The second book I’m reading is We Solve Murders by Richard Osman. Another book I’ve heard a lot about, and I’m glad I decided to start it over break. I’m only about 30 pages in but was firstly taken aback then amused by its ChatGPT reference on the first page (!!) and how, so far, it seems to pull off the humorous Gen Z commentary that usually annoys me.

Eating

As evidenced by my March Beli recap, I have been eating a lot this week and month! I traveled to Puerto Rico for 6 days earlier this week, and needless to say, I had some amazing food. My top 3 meals were:

Acai bowl with strawberries, blueberries, mango, granola, and agave from Crush Juice Bar Burrata salad, pork dumplings, and guava ribs from ARYA Rooftop Empanadas de carne from Panadería España

Playing

I think this category leaves a lot up to interpretation, but to start with music, I have been playing and replaying Kansas Forever by ROLE MODEL. My favorite songs are currently Superglue and Look At That Woman. Also, a seasonally relevant pick from Lizzie McAlpine is, of course, Spring Into Summer.

Naturally, being on spring break, I have also been living it up as a beach bum and playing on the beach and in the pool, as well as riding bikes around San Juan and exploring the charming Old San Juan.

Obsessing

The two things I’ve been obsessing over this week are a no-brainer. The first is obviously San Juan, and specifically Condado Beach. We stayed in Condado and after 6 days I can safely say I’m very happy with that decision. Centrally located in San Juan, Condado is in a perfect location to bike out to Carolina or take a quick Uber to Old San Juan. Also, it’s literally right on the beach. The water was breathtaking and the weather was amazing, and overall I highly recommend Puerto Rico as an easy, fun, and relatively affordable spring break destination.

The second item I’ve been obsessing over is my Sony Cyber-Shot DSC-W350 which I bought second-hand on eBay. After one failed attempt at buying a digital camera on eBay, I was really hoping this one would work out in time for my trip. Luckily for me, it surpassed all expectations, not only working adequately but taking amazing photos of both the scenery and people.

Recommending

Hands down my recommendation this week is this denim jacket I bought last week at Aritzia. A little pricey, but I justified the purchase because I’ve wanted a well-fitting, comfy denim jacket for years now, and I’m so glad I did. I wore it all throughout break, and not only is it comfortable and perfectly oversized in a size large, but it is also the cutest last touch to throw over any outfit to keep warm.

Treating

Lastly, this week I am treating myself to a week off. While I still have a little work and some emails to catch up on, I’m not forcing myself to go to the gym or workout more than I want to, or wake up earlier than I am ready to. Spring break was much needed and even though my vacation is over, I am still taking advantage of my last few days of rest and relaxation.