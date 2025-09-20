My Top 5 Frye Boots Dupes and Where to Find Them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just What Are Frye Boots?

Seen all over TikTok, Frye boots are taking the culture by storm- again. This is not the first time that Frye boots have seen themselves garner such a cult following. This brand originally became a cultural zenith in the 90s, when celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, from “Friends,” were spotted wearing the Campus style of the boots. Yet, over time the craze behind this brand was forgotten, until Gen Z celebrities started to be seen out in public wearing these styles again. Celebrities, such as Olivia Rodrigo, instantly made the boots become an item on every girl’s wishlist again.

Now, with the whole internet obsessing over this brand again, these boots are becoming somewhat of a scarcity, with stores constantly selling out and many people having to join restock waitlists for their favorite styles. With how difficult it can be to find yourself a pair, given all the attention they receive, many people are turning to “dupes,” a cheaper knock-off of the shoe. And with the fall fashion cycle quickly approaching, I’ve spent the past month scouring the internet for my favorite Frye boot dupes, so that you don’t have to.

You Can Never Go Wrong With Amazon

When looking for products that maintain a nicer quality, while toting a cheaper price tag, often Amazon can contain many hidden gems. With these two brands I’ve located on the platform, not only are the boots easy to order, without any of the waitlist hassle, but the price has been slashed. These brands even offer a great selection of colors, so that you can rock any style of boot that you were hoping to replicate. This $59.99 alternative and this $69.99 alternative are great ways to rock the styles seen all over TikTok and in celebrities’ wardrobes, while not breaking the bank.

Go-To Department Stores For Dupes

Another great option I like to keep in mind when looking for new dupes is department stores like Kohl’s and Marshall’s. These chains often carry so many cute styles that mimic popular fashion and are always listed at a low price.

One great deal that I was able to find was listed at Kohl’s for $72.24 and could be found in a wide range of sizes. Another low price that I was able to find was at Macy’s for $99.90 in “banana” and black. While these dupes were a little pricier than Amazon, they both come with the easy option of free in-store pickup and looked absolutely adorable.

Bigger Brands That I’ve Found Luck With

Finally, when I’ve exhausted the rest of my go-to options when looking for a cute dupe, I’ve noticed some bigger brands that I can sometimes have luck with. These $79.95 faux leather boots are a great substitute for the real thing and can be ordered to most malls in America. While brands like this are harder to find well-priced dupes at, when they have similar items to many of my high profile favs, quality and style are a safe bet.

Now that you’ve found some great alternative to the coveted Frye boots, you’re ready to step into fall with the most fashionable footwear on TikTok. And with the popularity of dupe culture on the rise, you’re more than likely to be able to find even more great cheaper alternatives yourself. Now that you’ve got the boot, you can find many cute outfits to elevate your fall look with our favorite sweaters this season for all budgets.