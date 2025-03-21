My Thoughts on Track 15: Rhode Island’s New Dining Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Track 15 is officially open for business. One of my favorite things about attending Brown is the vibrant food scene in Providence and across the state. There are always so many amazing new restaurants and cafes opening up all over the city, in no small part because of the influence of Johnson and Wales. The most recent up-and-comer on the Rhode Island food scene is Track 15, a newly opened food hall featuring some of the best dishes from across the state. Track 15 is housed in the historic railroad station (hence the name) and is totally redesigned to facilitate a fun yet upscale dining experience. I tried it this past week and here are my thoughts:

The Food

Honestly phenomenal! Track 15 has 7 different vendors featuring a variety of cuisines from Italian to Indian to American. Each vendor has a booth where patrons can order select menu items. This is a great spot to go to with a big group because everyone can get what they’re in the mood for and there are tons of great shareable dishes.

My party split two pastas from Newport-based eatery Giusto, which were both genuinely delicious. As Track 15 just opened, many of the founding restaurateurs were there making sure everything went smoothly, and I had a lovely conversation with the chefs behind Giusto – the love and passion they put into their food is so apparent. We also ordered a lobster roll and oysters from Dune Brothers and cauliflower and naan from Little Chaska. All of these dishes were genuinely delicious. I will definitely be back to try the pizza from Mother Pizzeria, the churros from Dolores, and burgers from There, There.

The Bevs

While each vendor does not serve drinks, Track 15 has a fully-stocked bar with a delicious assortment of cocktails, mocktails, and artisanal sodas. I tried one of their strawberry mocktails, which was absolutely delicious and refreshing. Following the theme of uplifting local merchants, Track 15 also has 15 local beers that many diners were sipping. I will definitely be back to try more of their drinks in the future.

The Ambience

As Track 15 is a renovated train station, it definitely has a bit of an old-industrial feel. Track 15 embraces its heritage, and you can really see this in the details. For example, when a menu item is sold out, it is listed as “departed.” Despite its industrial roots, Track 15 had a very warm and welcoming vibe, with lots of four-tops and larger communal seating options. There were also some limited two-tops by a flat-screen tv (perfect spot for a gameday). The long tables really gave it a communal feel and a very social atmosphere overall. There is also ample parking in an adjacent lot, which is a huge perk in downtown Providence.

Final Thoughts:

Track 15 is a must-try for Brown students. This is a great place to go with your friend group or take your parents when they come to visit – there truly is something for everyone and shows the best of Rhode Island’s food scene. I will also add that the Track 15 staff and restaurant staff were so kind and welcoming, frequently checking in on the quality of your dining experience (which is not easy in a food hall atmosphere). I will definitely be coming back to check out more of these amazing restaurants!