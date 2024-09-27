Best Restaurants For Parents’ Weekend Near Brown University

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Brown’s Family Weekend is coming up shortly on October 25-27. Family Weekend is one of my favorite weekends for several reasons! First, seeing your family and introducing them to your friends is always nice, especially during your first semester at Brown. Second, the University puts on tons of fun events for you and your family to participate in, including WaterFire. Third, Family Weekend is the perfect opportunity to take a break from the Ratty and try some of Providence’s amazing restaurants. Here are my recommendations for the best places to eat out on Family Weekend:

1. Al Forno

Al Forno is hands-down my favorite Italian restaurant in Providence. The food is absolutely delicious and the ambiance is unmatched. Make sure to try the spicy pizza and bread pudding, if you can get a reservation!

Location: 577 South Water St, Providence, RI

Website: https://alforno.com/

2. Ristorante il Massimo

Massimo is a close second Italian option in Providence. Located in the iconic Federal Hill neighborhood, Massimo has one of my favorite chicken parms of all time. They also have a fabulous lunch special that I would definitely recommend.

Location: 134 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI

Website: https://massimori.com/

3. Res American Bistro

If Italian is not your thing, Res is a great option serving up delicious American cuisine. The cheeseburger with chicken nuggets is a must-try, and the hot, buttered lobster roll is my go-to and, in my opinion, one of the best Connecticut-style lobster rolls in RI.

Location: 123 Empire St, Providence, RI

Website: https://www.respvd.com/

4. Heng Thai & Rotisserie

If you’re looking for a good on-campus option, Heng Thai is an absolute must. Located on the corner of Angell and Thayer, Heng has some of the best Thai food in Providence. My favorite dish is the Pad C-U with crispy chicken and scallion pancakes. They also have a new hot pot restaurant called Maha Heng located next door.

Location: 165 Angell St, Providence, RI

Website: https://www.hengpvd.com/home

5. Brickway on Wickenden

Brickway on Wickenden is a delicious breakfast/brunch/lunch option located a short walk from campus on Wickenden Street. It’s a casual, sit-down option that has great, home-style food. Grab breakfast at Brickway and explore Wickenden Street with your family!

Location: 234 Wickenden St, Providence, RI

Website: https://brickwayonwickenden.com/home-page

When you’re finished grabbing a bite, you will be fully sustained to tackle as much as possible with your family!