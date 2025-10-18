My Study Abroad Timeline: Everything You Need to Know to Plan a Semester Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After returning to Brown from my semester abroad in Edinburgh, one of the most popular questions I receive from underclassmen is about my timeline. Here is how I approached my study abroad planning process and some tips I have!

My Timeline: From Brown to Edinburgh

I decided to study abroad the summer before my junior year. Because you generally submit internal applications to Brown’s study abroad office at the beginning of the semester right before you plan on going abroad, this meant that if I wanted to go abroad junior year, I could only go in the spring. If you want to study abroad fall semester of your junior year—or fall semester in general—you need to plan early and submit your internal application the spring semester before.

When you’re picking a city to study abroad in, I suggest talking to different upperclassmen friends who studied abroad and asking them about their experiences! Edinburgh was suggested to me by my friend, and I don’t think I would have considered it as much if she hadn’t told me how much she enjoyed her experience. Also, when doing general research on different universities and programs, look into the application deadlines to ensure you don’t miss anything!

I ended up applying to Edinburgh in mid-September and getting in mid-October. Once I got my classes approved, I talked to my concentration advisor about transferring specific concentration credits. I also asked people who did my program previously about housing recommendations. While each program and university has their own process to sort out housing, classes, and visa logistics, make sure to stay on top of emails and internal forms you have to complete through Brown. Around late November, I started thinking about packing and what I wanted to bring versus what to store in Providence.

After finals ended in December, I had about a month to prepare before leaving. This period was mostly spent getting my visa finalized, booking flights, and making copies of important documents like my passport, visa, and acceptance letter. I also made sure to check health insurance coverage abroad and register my travel plans with Brown’s travel registry. Around early January, I started buying plug adapters, travel-sized toiletries, and weather-appropriate clothes because Scotland gets cold and rainy!

And lastly, remember to get excited and try to enjoy the last few weeks in Providence before your new adventure! Going abroad is a really scary but rewarding experience, and I’m confident that it will end up being a lot of fun.