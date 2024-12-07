Study Abroad 101: Top Three Tips from an International Brown Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The semester’s end is just around the corner. For me, however, this year’s finals period is slightly different as I will be spending the spring semester studying abroad in Edinburgh, Scotland! While I am very excited to experience a new environment, it is certainly stressful thinking about moving out and other logistics regarding leaving Brown for a semester. As an international student at Brown University, here is how I am preparing to go abroad next semester, broken down into three categories.

Logistics

While winter break serves as a good time to complete final preparations, some elements require earlier planning. Since my semester starts in early January, I won’t have too much time at home, so I’m making sure all my necessary appointments (doctor, hair, nails, etc) are booked in advance of going home! I’m also applying for my UK electronic travel authorization (ETA) earlier, as well as confirming flights, the courses I am taking abroad, and my accommodation. Finally, I’m making sure everything at Brown is all set by canceling housing and my meal plan, touching base with my concentration advisor, and transitioning my roles in clubs.

Packing

As an international student, I live pretty far from Providence, so packing and storage are logistics I want to sort out earlier. Top Tip: I am sharing a storage unit with two friends who are also going abroad!

Since I will most likely not have access to the items I store until next September, I will have to bring both winter and summer items back home, so I’m starting the packing process especially early to figure out what I want to bring and store.

I’m also taking this as an opportunity to clean out my closet and prioritize storing items I know I will use in my senior year; not only do I need to fit everything in two suitcases, but I know I will be shopping a lot in my semester abroad!

Saying goodbye

Finally, I know I won’t be seeing most of my friends for a long time. While studying for finals is definitely a top priority, I’m putting a lot of effort into hanging out with my friends and fitting social time into my schedule.

I’m also revisiting my favorite coffee shops, restaurants, and study spots in Providence that I know I am going to miss, as well as restocking and buying my favorite go-to products in America.

While saying goodbye to a place I know so well is bittersweet, I am really looking forward to a change of scenery next semester!