My March Favorites: 10 Must-Have Items and Brands I’ve Been Loving 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

With March having just come to a close, I’ve taken some time to reflect on the items I’ve used most, pieces rediscovered, and new holy grails found. After all, the month was full of notable events such as St. Patty’s, spring break, and promising warm days here on College Hill, so let’s just say a lot of shopping and styling was done. And the verdict? Ten items and brands, old and new, that I’ve fallen in love with and would love to share with you!

Beauty

Starting off with beauty items, I always love to try a new brand or product when one of mine runs out, and this March was full of exciting opportunities to do so.

My first pick is Kérastase’s Elixir Ultime hair oil. I actually picked up a sample of this product as my free Sephora birthday gift in January, and started using it regularly for my blowouts in March. This boasts quite the hefty price tag, so I’m not sure I’ll be buying the full size anytime soon, but I will say it’s quickly become a favorite for its addicting scent, lightweight formula, and ability to add the perfect subtle softness and shine.

Next would be Elf’s Glow Reviver lip oil, which is truly more of a gloss. As someone who’s lost many an expensive lip product on nights out, the affordable price of $8 and perfect non-sticky formula makes this a guilt-free purchase, and one I definitely see myself coming back to when I inevitably lose my current one.

Back to hair products, I purchased a l’ange curling iron in early March after trying a friend’s, and have been loving the ease and gorgeous results of it. For my personal hair type and preferences, I found the 25mm barrel to produce the perfect curl, or loose wave when further brushed out. This brand often has sales going on as well, making it a good investment if you catch it at the right time.

On to makeup, I was in the market for a brown mascara, and invested in the Too Faced Better Than Sex one. By now, I’m sure you’ve heard this product recommended already, and if you needed a sign to try it, let this be it! It’s not flaky at all, and I find it to be pretty long-lasting. For Those who prefer black or waterproof, those are always options as well.

Finally, for nails, I pulled out a small gel nail polish kit I bought last year, from the brand le mini macaron. This brand offers adorable nail kits with their own LED curing lamp, a range of colors, and an essay setup to keep and move around in a small dorm. I’ve been using it often this past March, and found it to be super convenient and cost-effective as I’m trying to cut down trips to the nail salon.

Jewelry

Jewelry can sometimes be a tough one as I tend towards silver, and finding high quality, affordable, and cute pieces asks a lot. But this month, I found 2 new brands I absolutely love.

Let’s begin with Caitlyn Minimalist Jewelry. Their signature dainty look and good price point were what drew me in, and the durability and high-quality sterling silver are what kept me loyal. After recently ordering a ring and necklace from this brand, I can confidently say they’ve become staples in my collection, though you might have to search through their endless styles to find the true hidden gems.

For a slightly more high-end brand, Daisy London jewelry is one I quickly fell in love with. With another beautiful range of styles and staples, I’ve purchased a bracelet from them that I wear nonstop, and particularly love their pieces involving turquoise. They’ve also worked with over 30 charities and have a commitment to sustainability, making the price well worth it as a splurge. As with Caitlyn Minimalist, almost every style is available in gold as well!

Clothing

Finally, onto the closet. Clothing is certainly my weakness beyond anything else on the list, but I’ve recently been trying to focus on curating my staples and buying more secondhand when possible.

Looking for a low-rise pair of white jeans led me to try the viral and sworn by Motel Rocks Low Rise Parallel Jean. Let me just say, the people weren’t wrong: I’ve never had a pair of jeans fit me better than these. They cover a variety of lengths in each size as well, making them perfectly customizable to your preferences. This is a piece I never want to let go of, and will certainly be purchasing in another color.

Sticking with denim, this March I was inspired to pull out a denim jacket I thrifted last summer, and this is a versatile piece I’m so glad I brought to college. Denim jackets have been back in trend for a while now, but it took me until this March to rediscover my love for them. Though many brands carry solid options, I do recommend buying second-hand for a much more reasonable price and fun unique details.

To that point, the final thing I’ve re-fallen in love with this month is Depop. I’ve long had this app and made purchases through it, but spring break and the upcoming warm weather have only amplified this. My personal favorite things to search for are pieces like Aritzia workout sets, brands like Free People and Revolve, and the endless vintage and one-of-a-kind items Depop offers.

These 10 of my favorite recent items and brands will most certainly be coming with me into April, as Providence comes alive again and campus reaches full bloom. So if you’re ever looking to try something new, definitely give this list a quick look through!