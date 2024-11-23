My Formula for Transitioning Thanksgiving Eve’s Outfit to Thanksgiving Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

It’s officially time to start planning your Thanksgiving outfits! Thanksgiving Day and Thanksgiving Eve are days to be simultaneously comfy and appropriately stylish, while also accounting for the possibly chilly weather. No one wants to feel uncomfortable after eating Thanksgiving dinner, but everyone wants to look put together for the inevitable family pictures. If you are conflicted on what to wear this year, look no further: I have the formulas to look stylish while eating as much pie as you desire!

Thanksgiving Eve

Thanksgiving Eve is the perfect time to reconnect with your friends and have some fun before a day full of eating, so it is important to have a fun, cute outfit for your night.

This year, tall black boots are everywhere—and for good reason. They’re stylish, versatile, and work perfectly for everything from a night out to a family dinner. Another staple that you can wear on both Wednesday and Thursday is a cute black skirt. Perfectly paired with your boots, you can wear these with a cute top on Wednesday and then sub it for a cozy sweater on Thursday.

Here are some great examples of winter-themed going-out tops:

A jacket is practically a must-have this time of year, and a classic black or brown leather option is the perfect finishing touch. Not only does it keep you warm, but it also effortlessly ties your outfit together and pairs beautifully with tall boots.

These looks can go with any accessories, including belts, purses, or jewelry, so feel free to get creative and fun with your look.

Thanksgiving Day

Now moving on to Thanksgiving Day! To have the perfect Thanksgiving outfit, it must be cute and most importantly comfortable. This outfit has to be photo-ready, and after-eating-couch-rot-ready. The same cute (maybe stretchy) black skirt you wore out the night before will be perfect for this!

Again, if it’s too cold for a skirt, I suggest wearing your comfiest pair of jeans.

A comfy weather is the perfect thing to pair with this. Whether it be a chunky cable-knit sweater or a colorful cardigan, you can pair anything with these. If you are going the black skirt route, tights are the perfect way to spice up your look. You could add a fun patterned tight, or just stick with the plain black look. Either way, tights can help you stay warm and stylish and pair perfectly with the classic tall black boot.

Thanksgiving is the perfect chance to combine comfort and style, whether you’re heading out with friends on Thanksgiving Eve or keeping things casual for a family-filled Thanksgiving Day. These outfit ideas are versatile and easy to adapt, so you can focus on enjoying the holiday while looking put-together. Happy Thanksgiving!